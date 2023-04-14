PÆRISH Announce 'You're in both dreams (and you're scared)' Album

Parisian indie rockers, PÆRISH have unveiled details surrounding their forthcoming new album 'You're in both dreams (and you're scared)', to be released August 18, 2023 via SideOneDummy Records. The album was produced by Will Yip. With the announcement, the band has also released the first single and new music video for "Houses Of American Style", which can be found on the new album.

The title of the album can be found in David Lynch's classic 2001 film 'Mulholland Drive'. It's a line spoken by one of the two men having a conversation in that movie's incongruous diner scene. PÆRISH vocalist/guitarist Mathias Court was watching the movie for maybe the tenth time last year, and that line stood out to him like it never had before, because it resonated exactly with how he was feeling.

"It really made me think about how my life was divided into two things," he explains. "I was trying to live for the music, but at the same time have a good job, and ended up burning out. I was having a very rough year, and watching that scene really made me think about how my life was divided, and I was struck by that line because it really felt that that's what was going on in my life. So watching the movie again kind of decided the name of the album for me."

The new album follows 2021's 'Fixed it All', also produced by Yip. "...The second I heard PÆRISH, I knew it was going to be a home run if we worked together," he explained. Getting to collaborate with them was an incredible experience. Their passion in their craft was infectious. They deserve to be huge. Honest, real, but massive songs."

This album disproves the very anxieties and insecurities that inspired it. It opens with the solemn, heavy beauty of "Sequoia", a song that's simultaneously comforting and frenzied, beautiful and harrowing. It's on the next track, "Daydreaming", that crunching, heavy riffs PÆRISH have made their own, appear in full force, but afterwards they're found throughout.

"Amanita" is an overwhelming surge of tortured emotion that pulsates menacingly, the melancholy "it only bothers you" feels like it carries the entire burden of humanity on its shoulders, while "Houses Of American Style", "Brian Wilfuzz" and "Worry" all sound like timeless classics from American alternative music's heyday - albeit imbued with PÆRISH's own distinct sparkle. It's not all crushing riffs, however - in addition to "Sequoia", "The Luck You Had" and final song "My Every Step" are moments of tender grace and beauty. It all combines to make this the album the band have been striving to make.

"Writing for 'You're in both dreams (and you're scared)', I had never felt much confidence in recording an album as it all seemed so natural to us. Even more so when we arrived in Philly to work for the second time with our friend Will Yip," continues Court.. "We already knew each other and the songwriting ideas were flowing all the time.Despite having one of the darkest songs we ever had, we had the absolute best time doing it together and we now feel we may have reached our final form as a band. These songs both feel heavier but also more spontaneous as everything just felt so right all the time.I think people will be able to see the evolution between each album we have and that's something we can be extremely proud of."

'You're in both dreams (and you're scared)' is out August 18 via SideOneDummy Records.