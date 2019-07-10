POP ETC Announces 'Covers Collection'

On July 26th, POP ETC will release Covers Collection, a selection of 21-reimagined songs that inspired the band throughout their career, including The Strokes' "Last Nite," The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows," David Bowie's "Ashes to Ashes," and many more. POP ETC's cover of Fleetwood Mac's song "Dreams" was recently featured in an episode of HBO'S "Big Little Lies." POP ETC's Covers Collection can be pre-saved here.

Said Chris Chu, lead singer of the band about the forthcoming release: "Ever since I started making music, I've loved covering songs. Aside from the sheer joy of it, it was a way for me to study songwriting and practice my home recording skills. The early covers were admittedly pretty shoddily recorded, and even the newer ones have a rough, homespun quality to them- songs I recorded quickly, often in one take, just for fun. But I guess maybe that's what I like about these covers. Listening back to them now I'm reminded of just how enjoyable it is to cover a great song, how much these songs mean to me, and how much I've learned from these amazing songwriters and bands. This collection compiles covers from a 12 year period. From the time of the Morning Benders to POP ETC. Basically, as long as I've been making music. It feels like a kind of musical journal for me, and a good reminder of all the music that soundtracks our lives. I hope you enjoy it."



In addition to preparing a string of new releases, which will be released on a monthly basis throughout 2019, POP ETC has kept busy with several musical projects. Chris has been co-writing with and producing numerous bands, most recently Bear Hands' new album Fake Tunes, and Van William's Revolution. Jon has directed Local Natives' video for single "Tap Dancer" as well as Bear Hands' "Back Seat Driver." Julian, meanwhile, has been playing drums for half the bands in LA.



POP ETC has released two full-length albums, 2012's self-titled debut, and 2016's Souvenir. They most recently released songs including "All The Wrong Places," "Broken Record," "Losing Yourself" "Both Directions."



Covers Collection Track Listing

1. It's All Right (Sam Cooke)

2. Lovefool (Cardigans)

3. Jessie's Girl (Rick Springfield)

4. Last Nite (The Strokes)

5. How Deep Is Your Love (Bee Gees)

6. Dreams (Fleetwood Mac)

7. Lithium (Nirvana)

8. Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go (Wham!)

9. Strange Magic (ELO)

10. Mother And Child Reunion (Paul Simon)

11. God Only Knows (The Beach Boys)

12. I Won't Back Down (Tom Petty)

13. I'm On Fire (Bruce Springsteen)

14. I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For (U2)

15. Wicked Game (Chris Isaak)

16. How Will I Know (Whitney Houston)

17. Follow You Down (Gin Blossoms)

18. Why Don't They Let Us Fall In Love (The Ronettes)

19. Ram On (Paul McCartney)

20. Alison (Elvis Costello)

21. Ashes to Ashes (David Bowie)





Related Articles View More Music Stories