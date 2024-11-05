PINK TALKING FISH: A Fusion Of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads And PHISH Annoucned At The Newton Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pink Talking Fish: A Fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and PHISH has been announced at The Newton Theatre in Newton, N.J. on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 8, 10 a.m. A special members-only presale is Thursday, November 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pink Talking Fish is a Hybrid Tribute Fusion Act that takes the music from three of the world's most beloved bands and creates a special treat for fans of the music.

Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish are all more than just bands... they are a phenomenon. Their creations have artistically inspired people and their mind-blowing live performances have brought people together to form a sense of community around the love for their favorite bands.

Although the music from each act is different, Pink Talking Fish has discovered that fusing the material together writes an amazing new story. The epic emotion of Pink Floyd…The funky, danceable layering of Talking Heads... The multitude of styles, unique compositional structures and pure fun of Phish... to merge these three acts into one gives music lovers an experience like no other.

Pink Talking Fish features Eric Gould on bass, Richard James/Stephen Learson on keyboards, Zack Burwick on drums and Cal Kehoe on guitar. This is a band created by musicians who love the music of these iconic bands. Its purpose is to heighten people's passion for this music by creating something fresh and exciting for fans.

Discovering connections is part of the fun: Pink Floyd's "On The Run" seamlessly fitting in the middle of the composition of Phish's "You Enjoy Myself". Perfectly placing Phish's "Sand" into the groove of Talking Heads' "Slippery People". Segued collections from all three acts such as “Run Like Hell”, “Making Flippy Floppy”, “Piper”, “Mike's Song”, “Have A Cigar”, “Once In A Lifetime” and “Weekapaug Groove”. These ideas are the spirit behind Pink Talking Fish.

The story is ever evolving. The experience is always thrilling. No two shows are ever the same. Come join Pink Talking Fish for the ultimate fusion tribute and celebrate the love of this music in unmatched fashion.

