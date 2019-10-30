PBDY Releases 'Tears or Rain' Music Video ft. Samuel T. Herring

Today the LA-based DJ/producer PBDY (pronounced Peabody) releases "Tears or Rain", his brilliant new single featuring the vocals of Future Islands frontman Samuel T. Herring (whose previous collaborations include BADBADNOTGOOD, Madlib, and Clams Casino). Watch the accompanying video directed by Diego Navarro. "Tears or Rain" arrives as the third single from PBDY's (real name Paul Preston) debut album Careworn to be released digitally via Brainfeeder on 15 November 2019.

Careworn is eerily beautiful and defies easy categorisation, floating between highly textured ambient soundscapes and widescreen electronica, drawing inspiration from experimental doom/sludge metal act The Body, Massive Attack and film scores such as Moonlight by Nicholas Britell. Founded on home recordings blessed with additional contributions from friends and family - more often than not simply recorded on a phone and dispatched via email - the record features guitarist Jeff Parker (of pioneering post-rock outfit Tortoise), Miguel Atwood-Ferguson (violin), drummer Justin Brown (Thundercat, Ambrose Akinmusire), Brainfeeder label mates Salami Rose Joe Louis (vocals) and Miguel Baptista Benedict (guitar), violinist Tylana Renga, Casey MQ (Unbuttoned), French/Canadian duo O'Hara, pianist MICHELANGEL0 and vocalist Anika, best known for her collaborative work with Geoff Barrow (Beak / Portishead) and her band Exploded View.

The title Carewron refers to a state of being "tired and unhappy because of prolonged worry." The album comes as the first in a trilogy of records by Preston exploring the human condition, specifically love, loss and death. Written after the passing of his mother (amongst other heartaches), these songs explore the aftermath of someone trying to move on and reflect the anxieties of not knowing if/when things will get better. "It's about the feeling of the unknown, wanting to feel better not sure if one should be allowed to feel that way," Preston explains. "Revelling in sadness can create such beauty, but what degree of masochism do we need to go through to find this place of peace with what's given in life?"

Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, it was Brainfeeder label head Flying Lotus who encouraged Preston to move to Los Angeles, immerse himself in the music community, and finish this record. He served as the resident selector/DJ at the heart of the Brainfeeder family for nearly eight years, hosting radio shows, building DJ mixes, rocking label showcases, instores, and afterparties, and touring worldwide with Thundercat, Flying Lotus and The Cinematic Orchestra. A self-confessed music fanatic, Preston's inestimable and seemingly inexhaustible passion for new sounds is utterly infectious. He established his label TAR in 2013, creating a platform to share his favourite experimental sounds sourced from lesser-known acts as far afield as Asia and Australia.

It was simply a matter of time before his energy shifted from musical curation to creation. In 2017, PBDY linked with Jeremiah Jae under the moniker JP Moregun for a moody, psych-heavy rap mixtape on Brainfeeder. It marked PBDY's first outing in the role of producer. 2018 saw PBDY make his solo debut on Brainfeeder, contributing the beautiful "Bring Me Down" to the label's 10th anniversary compilation Brainfeeder X.

Tracklisting- Careworn:

1. Ultra-Gash

2. Bring Me Down (feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis)

3. Prey/Pray (feat. Casey MQ)

4. Eucalyptus & Lavender

5. So Help Me (DOG)

6. Tears or Rain (feat. Samuel T. Herring)

7. At All Costs (feat. Salami Rose Joe Louis)

8. This State of Mine (Mind) (feat. Anika)

9. 8:48 P.M.

10. Tale's End (feat. Laurence O'Hara)

PBDY Tour Dates:

(Supporting The Cinematic Orchestra)

30-Oct: Exit / In, Nashville - TN, US

31-Oct: The Loft, Atlanta - GA, US

01-Nov: Orange Peel, Asheville - NC, US

02-Nov: 9:30 Club, Washington - DC, US

03-Nov: Union Transfer, Philadelphia - PA, US

05-Nov: Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn - NY, US

07-Nov: Paradise, Boston - MA, US

08- Nov: Palais Montcalm, Quebec City - QC, CA

09-Nov: Corona Theatre, Montreal - QC, CA

10- Nov: Danforth Music Hall, Toronto - ON, CA

11-Nov: Russell Industrial, Detroit - MI, US

12-Nov: Thalia Hall, Chicago - IL, US

14-Nov: Englert Theatre, Iowa City - IA, US

15-Nov: Gothic Theatre, Denver - CO, US

16-Nov: Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City - UT, US

18-Nov: The Neptune, Seattle - WA, US

19-Nov: Vogue Theatre, Vancouver - BC, US

20-Nov: Wonder Ballroom, Portland - OR, US

22-Nov: Regency Ballroom, San Francisco - CA, US





