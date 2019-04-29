Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled 'No More Tours 2' Dates

Apr. 29, 2019  

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled 'No More Tours 2' Dates

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE has just announced rescheduled shows in the UK and Europe on his "NO MORE TOURS 2" tour. Tickets for the new and rescheduled 2020 No More Tours 2 dates, go on sale Friday 3rd May at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk/.

The six-week trek kicks off in OZZY's native UK on January 31 before wrapping March 16 in Zurich, Switzerland. The tour includes stops throughout the UK--Nottingham, Dublin, Manchester, Newcastle, London (The O2), Glasgow and OZZY's Birmingham hometown--before heading to Europe for gigs in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, Italy, and Switzerland. This news follows an April announcement about OZZY's North American dates, which will kick off in February 2020 (more details here).

Says OZZY: "I'm really looking forward to getting back to Europe for these shows. Thank you to all the fans for sticking with me and waiting for the new dates to be announced. I can't wait to see you all next year."

OZZY's initial 2020 European dates are below:

DATE CITY VENUE
31 January Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
02 February Dublin, IE 3Arena
05 February Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
07 February Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena
10 February London, UK The 02
12 February Glasgow, UK SSE Hyrdo
14 February Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena

17 February
Dortmund, DE
Westfalenhalle
20 February Helsinki, FI Hartwell Arena
22 February Stockholm, SE Friends Arena
24 February Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
26 February Vienna, AT Stadhalle
29 February Prague, CZ O2 Arena
03 March Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena
05 March Munich, DE Olympianhalle
07 March Mannheim, DE SAP Arena
10 March Bologna, ITL Unipol Arena
13 March Madrid, ES Wizink Arena
16 March Zurich, CH Hallenstadion


Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates, with the exception of the now cancelled Barcelona and Frankfurt shows, refunds must be sought at point of purchase.

Tickets for the new and rescheduled 2020 No More Tours 2 dates, go on sale Friday 3rd May at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk/.



Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author TV News Desk



  • Broadway Records Announces THE HELLO GIRLS Off-Broadway Cast Recording
  • Rainbow Kitten Surprise Announce Fall Leg of 2019 Headline Tour
  • Brian McKnight to Perform for One Night Only at the Encore Theater
  • Mason Ramsey Unveils Fall Leg Of Tour
  • RECORDS and Sony Music Nashville Announce New Partnership
  • Presenters Announced for 2019 DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup