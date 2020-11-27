Outstanding Indie-Rock Trio Eau Rouge Shares 'I Know That You Know' Single

Indie rock band Eau Rouge has shared their latest single, 'I Know That You Know' accompanied by its official video on the 27th of November via Riptide Records. The trio has travelled the globe, appearing in major festivals such as Lollapalooza Berlin, SXSW and The Great Escape as well as tours in Sweden, Switzerland, USA and Austria. Eau Rouge has been picked up by several major brands over the years, including Red Bull, Germany's Next Top Model, Citröen as well as several Netflix and TV shows. The trio has collected over 7 million streams across platforms, with appearances in tastemaker publications such as Wonderland Magazine amongst others.

Originally from Stuttgart and currently based in Berlin, the band is comprised of Jonas Teryuco (Vocals, Guitar, Keys and Bass), Bo Zillmann (Guitar, Vocals, Bass and Keys) and Magnus Frey (Drums and Percussion). Over the years, the three performed alongside major names such as The National, Warpaint, Blood Red Shoes, Crystal Fighters and SBTRKT. Collectively, they are influenced by the alternative stylings of Arctic Monkeys, Bilderbuch, Phoenix, Arcade Fire and the unique works of Kayatranda. Their own sound sits closer to the modern creations of Tame Impala, MGMT and Everything Everything.

Picture a sunset ride in a convertible with your favourite person: there's a slight flirty tension in the air and your hand is itching to reach out to grab theirs. 'I Know That You Know' embraces the knowledge of the inevitable ending of a relationship that it's simply just not going to work out, and showers it with slight hearted indie styles and cheerful singing. Ultimately, the song is about staying true to oneself by dropping the masquerade of pretence and beginning to acknowledge your own flaws. Authentically celebrating friendship, the video for 'I Know That You Know' was directed by Felix Keltsch and comes alive with multi-tonal editing and lyrical overlays.

Eau Rouge hold nothing back when talking about the single: "Yes, with its upbeat guitar-lick, 'I KNOW THAT YOU KNOW' makes you wanna get into the convertible and have a road trip down that open street shown on the cover artwork of the single. Look at the picture behind it and you see everything comes at a price. Both shots taken in the Middle East. Still, Jonas Bo and Magnus don't take themselves too seriously in the music video and let down the masquerade. Because they know that you know what's behind it anyway."

