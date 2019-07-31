Outsider Unveil Full Stream and Track-by-Track Ahead of EP Release and Tour

OUTSIDER will release their debut EP entitled "When Love Dies" via Flatspot Records on Friday and immediately hit the road. You can hear the full album ahead of release and read a track-by-track rundown from the band (see New Noise premiere).

Revolver says "When Love Dies features five tracks of scathing hardcore with metallic influences, complete with high octane thrash sections, divebombs and mid-tempo parts built to stomp out the opposition", while Decibel says "Flatspot Records has built a sterling rep for releasing some of the hardest, most inspired, potent hardcore around. (You didn't sleep on those Mizery or Higher Power records, right?) And When Love Dies - the upcoming E.P. from Richmond, Virginia wrecking crew Outsider - will almost certainly only enhance the growing notoriety of label and band alike."

Listen to the album here:

FSR42 - When Love Dies by Outsider

Richmond Virginia has been churning out high quality aggro bands for a long time, so it should be no surprise that hardcore champions, Outsider, call the city their homebase! After turning heads with last year's demo, the four piece is back with a new EP that features five furious tunes, with a crossover twist - stomping with intensity and explosive energy.

OUTSIDER recorded the tracks in Spring 2019, the EP recorded and mixed at Studio F12 in Virginia with Sam Deyerle (Candy, Bracewar, Naysayer), Vocal Production duties handled by Ben Cook (No Warning, fed Up) and mastered by Bill Henderson at Azimuth Mastering.

Preorder

Tour Dates:

8/1 Raleigh, NC @ Slims

8/3 Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug w/ Hoods and Three Knee Deep

8/4 Chattanooga, TN @ TBA

8/5 St Louis, MO @ Sinkhole

8/6 Chicago, IL @ The Swamp

8/7 Louisville, KY @ Spinelli's

8/8 Buffalo, NY @ The Firm

8/9 New Brunswick, NJ @ the Gulag w/ Combust, Choice to Make

8/10 Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Hard w/ Enemy Mind, Combust, Choice to Make

8/11 Baltimore, MD @ Asian Taste w/ Blind Justice, Combust, Choice to Make

8/13 Roanoke, VA @ VFW Post 1264 w/ Piece of Mind, Stepping Stone, Compulse





