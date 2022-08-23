Oumou Sangaré Sets North American Tour Dates

Malian diva Oumou Sangaré is set for a run of upcoming shows in select North American cities in support of her critically acclaimed new album Timbuktu. The dates will take her to both coasts, hitting Vancouver, Berkeley, Princeton and New York City. See below for a list of dates.

Timbuktu is out now to high critical acclaim. The album includes single "Wassulu Don," a joyous expression of hometown pride, which was recently playlisted by BBC 6Music and features a beautiful video directed by Justyna Obasi and filmed in Ghana.

Sangaré has been busy touring throughout the year in support of the album, including a headline show at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall in June as part of Grace Jones' Meltdown Festival, and festivals including Way Out West (Sweden), Blue Dot (U.K.) and Le Guess Who (Netherlands).

Recorded in multiple locations (U.S., Mali and France) and her first new material since 2017's critically acclaimed Mogoya, Timbuktu is a stunning collection of songs-fusing her distinctive Malian sound and voice with elements of blues, folk and rock-resulting in a timeless body of work, free from borders and genres.

Sangaré is renowned worldwide for her vibrant and powerful music, which often features revolutionary messages about women's rights, tradition and poverty. Since the release of her debut album Moussoulou in 1989 there's been no respite for the Malian singer.

Notable waymarks on her rich and fruitful journey include some of the most definitive recordings in the history of contemporary African music: Ko Sira in 1993, Worotan in 1996 and Seya in 2009, the latter nominated for a Grammy Award.

Counting among her many notable fans Alicia Keys, Aya Nakamura and Beyoncé (who sampled the classic "Diaraby Nene" for her 2019 Lion King release), Sangaré has long since broken through barriers separating continents and musical styles.

Timbuktu is the latest act in this unparalleled musical epic, consecrating an artist who rose from the poor neighbourhoods of Bamako to become a world-renowned musician and a vocal activist. A bold sonic approach, fusing the dynamism of traditional Wassoulou rhythms with the language of contemporary music, Timbuktu looks set to become the most ambitious and accomplished work in an already remarkable discography.

Watch the new music video here:

North American Tour Dates

October 23-Vancouver, BC-Chan Centre

October 25-Berkeley, CA-Freight & Salvage

October 26-Berkeley, CA-Freight & Salvage

October 28-Princeton, NJ-McCarter Theater

October 29-New York, NY-Apollo Theater