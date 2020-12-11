Other Lives Release Acoustic 'Sicily Sessions (Demos)'

Today Other Lives release Sicily Sessions (Demos), the acoustic companion piece to their 2020 full-length For Their Love.

Sicily Sessions is a collection of stripped-back early versions of all ten For Their Love tracks, giving fans an intimate look at frontman Jesse Tabish's songwriting process. Tabish and his wife and bandmate Kim were first inspired to write the songs while on a 2016 getaway in Italy.

"After the 2016 election, Kim and I decided it was time to take a break from the USA," says Tabish.

"After a long road trip through Europe we ended up in a small town on the island of Sicily called Castellammare del Golfo. There we found such peace and a way of life that inspired putting down the computer and getting back to a more basic form of songwriting. The result was the sketches of what would become 'For Their Love'. We hope you enjoy these early musings."

Sicily Sessions (Demos) is out today digitally and on cassette.