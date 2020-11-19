Other Lives Announce 'Sicily Sessions' Acoustic Record

Other Lives released their majestic latest LP For Their Love earlier this year, and this week they'll follow it with Sicily Sessions, a collection of stripped-back early versions of all ten songs from the album, due out December 11.

Frontman Jesse Tabish first wrote and demoed the tracks with his wife and bandmate Kim during a trip to Italy. "After the 2016 election, Kim and I decided it was time to take a break from the USA," says Tabish. "After a long road trip through Europe we ended up in a small town on the island of Sicily called Castellammare del Golfo. There we found such peace and a way of life that inspired putting down the computer and getting back to a more basic form of songwriting. The result was the sketches of what would become 'For Their Love'. We hope you enjoy these early musings."

In advance of the EP's release, the band is sharing "Sound of Violence (Demo)" and, by way of contrast, a new music video for the original album version of the song.

Sicily Sessions is out December 11, digitally and on a limited-edition run of 100 cassettes. It is available for pre-order HERE.

