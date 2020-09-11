Oscar Lang Releases 'Hand Over Your Head' EP & Single

Oscar Lang has released his latest EP, Hand Over Your Head, on Dirty Hit.

Alongside the release, Lang has shared an accompanying video for "Drinking Wine," the latest single taken from the EP - watch below.

Hand Over Your Head stays the course of Oscar's shift from lo-fi, anti-folk bedroom-pop, towards a more warped and shimmering slacker-rock sound, fueled by wobbly synths and jangly guitars. Almost mirroring Lang's eccentric but charismatic personality, his music practically contradicts itself, balancing experimental mischief with a delicate and deliberate focus on the euphoric aspects of normal, everyday life. Lang isn't writing about wanderlust. He's creating three and half minute short stories that bend old ideas into new shapes through the lens of breezy, psychedelic rock.

The 20-year-old Londoner, being referred to as "Brian Wilson for Gen-Z" for his retro approach to songwriting, immediately drew praise from BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, Annie Mac, and Huw Stephens as well as The FADER who premiered its lead single "Hey" (ft. Alfie Templeman), and also included the track in their "18 best rock songs right now" column. The Line Of Best Fit made "Hey" their Song of the Day, while NME and others praised the EP's five inventive and thrilling new tracks. His self-released 2018 records Teenage Hurt and Silk were later pressed on limited yellow 12" vinyl and re-released by Dirty Hit. The early records set the tone for his solo work -- spanning lilting psych-hooks to dreamy washes of guitar to punchy millennial lyricism -- and drew in hundreds of thousands of listeners in the process. In addition to Overthunk and bops etc., Lang partnered with Dirty Hit to write and produce beabadoobee's 2018 release Patched Up and "Coffee," which was recently feature in Powfu's viral hit "death bed (coffee for your head"), the sixth most streamed song of summer 2020, having accumulated nearly 650 million streams on Spotify alone.

Hand Over Your Head Track List:

Wake Up

Apple Juice

Get Out

Drinking Wine

I Feel Good

Velvet Dreams

Outro

