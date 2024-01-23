'Orquídeas' Is Kali Uchis' Highest-Charting Album To Date; 'Igual Que Un Ángel' Takes Off Worldwide

Kali Uchis' Orquídeas debuts at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, Top Latin Albums chart and Vinyl Sales chart—making her the first female artist in history to debut at #1 on the Vinyl Sales chart with a Spanish-language album—and #2 on the Billboard 200—her highest debut and second Top 10 overall. Also topping HITS' Indie Retail Top 50 chart this week, Orquídeas marks Kali's highest-charting album to date.

Additionally, global smash hit “Igual Que un Ángel” with Peso Pluma debuts at #1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs and #23 on the Hot 100, marking Kali's highest charting single to date, surpassing “telepatía” at its peak.

The track is currently taking off worldwide, accumulating more than 4 million daily streams on Spotify and in the Top 10 of Global and U.S. charts on Spotify and Apple Music. Orquídeas, Kali's second Spanish-language album and fourth LP overall, is out now to widespread critical acclaim on Geffen Records—get it here.

The album features “Muñekita” with El Alfa and JT from City Girls, “Labios Mordidos” with Colombian singer Karol G, “No Hay Ley Parte 2” with Rauw Alejandro and more. A day before the release of Orquídeas, Kali unveiled her first pregnancy with longtime partner Don Toliver via the child-directed video for “Tu Corazón es Mío”—watch it here. Additionally, she performed new track “Heladito” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week.

Orquídeas arrives less than a year after Kali's last album, Red Moon In Venus, released in March of 2023 to widespread critical acclaim. Named TIME Magazine's #1 album of 2023, Red Moon In Venus marked Kali's first Top 10 charting album and was featured on Best of 2023 lists from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The FADER, The Washington Post, Variety, Billboard and many others.

Kali then embarked on her completely sold-out, two-part headlining Red Moon In Venus Tour—with stops at theaters and arenas nationwide, a massive mainstage slot at Coachella and several international festivals. Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis is a Grammy, Billboard Latin Music, Billboard Music, American Music, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud award winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree.

Alternating between English and Spanish-language projects with unparalleled fluidity, she has released several of the most lauded albums of the past decade: her breakout 2015 mixtape Por Vida, her massively acclaimed 2018 debut album Isolation, 2020's Grammy-nominated Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞—featuring her smash hit “telepatía,” which has accumulated billions of streams and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak—and last year's Red Moon In Venus.

