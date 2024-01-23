'Orquídeas' Is Kali Uchis' Highest-Charting Album To Date; 'Igual Que Un Ángel' Takes Off Worldwide

Additionally, global smash hit “Igual Que un Ángel” with Peso Pluma debuts at #1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Kali Uchis' Orquídeas debuts at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, Top Latin Albums chart and Vinyl Sales chart—making her the first female artist in history to debut at #1 on the Vinyl Sales chart with a Spanish-language album—and #2 on the Billboard 200—her highest debut and second Top 10 overall. Also topping HITS' Indie Retail Top 50 chart this week, Orquídeas marks Kali's highest-charting album to date.

Additionally, global smash hit “Igual Que un Ángel” with Peso Pluma debuts at #1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs and #23 on the Hot 100, marking Kali's highest charting single to date, surpassing “telepatía” at its peak.

The track is currently taking off worldwide, accumulating more than 4 million daily streams on Spotify and in the Top 10 of Global and U.S. charts on Spotify and Apple Music. Orquídeas, Kali's second Spanish-language album and fourth LP overall, is out now to widespread critical acclaim on Geffen Records—get it here.

The album features “Muñekita” with El Alfa and JT from City Girls, “Labios Mordidos” with Colombian singer Karol G, “No Hay Ley Parte 2” with Rauw Alejandro and more. A day before the release of Orquídeas, Kali unveiled her first pregnancy with longtime partner Don Toliver via the child-directed video for “Tu Corazón es Mío”—watch it here. Additionally, she performed new track “Heladito” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week.

Orquídeas arrives less than a year after Kali's last album, Red Moon In Venus, released in March of 2023 to widespread critical acclaim. Named TIME Magazine's #1 album of 2023, Red Moon In Venus marked Kali's first Top 10 charting album and was featured on Best of 2023 lists from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The FADER, The Washington Post, Variety, Billboard and many others.

Kali then embarked on her completely sold-out, two-part headlining Red Moon In Venus Tour—with stops at theaters and arenas nationwide, a massive mainstage slot at Coachella and several international festivals. Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis is a Grammy, Billboard Latin Music, Billboard Music, American Music, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud award winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree.

Alternating between English and Spanish-language projects with unparalleled fluidity, she has released several of the most lauded albums of the past decade: her breakout 2015 mixtape Por Vida, her massively acclaimed 2018 debut album Isolation, 2020's Grammy-nominated Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞—featuring her smash hit “telepatía,” which has accumulated billions of streams and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak—and last year's Red Moon In Venus. 

photo credit: Amaury Nessaibia



1
Video: Jada Kingdom Unveils Top Tier New Song With Music Video Photo
Video: Jada Kingdom Unveils 'Top Tier' New Song With Music Video

The evocative latest offering from the esteemed Jamaica-born singer dazzles with compelling lyrics and buttery vocals. The official music video premiered earlier and vividly brings to life the essence of 'Top Tier' as Jada showcases an alluring, superstardom energy that captures and captives viewers. 

2
Brazilian Band CSS Announces 20th Anniversary Tour Photo
Brazilian Band CSS Announces 20th Anniversary Tour

Lovefoxxx, Ana Rezende, Carolina Parra and Luiza Sá have reformed CSS (Cansei de Ser Sexy) to focus on live shows while celebrating their 20th anniversary as a band. The limited tour starts on May 3rd in Washington, DC and will end at California's Just Like Heaven Festival.

3
Kyshona Will Release Highly Anticipated LP Legacy in April Photo
Kyshona Will Release Highly Anticipated LP 'Legacy' in April

Nashville-based artist/music therapist/activist Kyshona announced her highly-anticipated, forthcoming LP, Legacy. Co-produced with GRAMMY-nominated producer/engineer/mixer Rachael Moore. Inspired by Kyshona's ancestral history, her family members, and her communities, Legacy chronicles  Kyshona's journey researching.

4
Bratmobile Announces First NYC Performance Since 2002 Photo
Bratmobile Announces First NYC Performance Since 2002

Singer Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman will be joined by Rose Melberg on guitar (Tiger Trap, the Softies), Audrey Marrs on keys (Mocket, Bratmobile 2.0 live, Oscar-winning filmmaker) and Marty Key on bass (Ted Leo & the Pharmacists, Steady Sounds, Young Pioneers) for these upcoming shows.

