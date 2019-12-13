One Voice Cover Little Mix's 'Secret Love Song'

One Voice has been the talk of the town since the release of their debut single and album earlier this year. Now these talented girls are back in the spotlight with a music video that is set to impress viewers of all ages.

SECRET LOVE SONG is one of their favourite songs by Little Mix and audiences at their shows have been responding very well to their rendition of this hit. "The song allows us to showcase each member's unique capabilities, but also shows what we can do when we sing together as one voice," they reveal about why they decided to release a music video of this particular song. "As a group, we are overwhelmed by how well our music has been received. We are excited about sharing our first music video with fans. It has been an amazing experience and we are looking forward to releasing more videos in the future."

The intimate, slightly melancholic track, is about forbidden love that cannot be stopped. To illustrate this message, the video was filmed in and on the rooftop of a romantic old building at Church Square in Pretoria. McCrea Media's Shaun McCreanor headed up the project as director and producer.

"We came up with the concept for the video after carefully studying the meaning of the lyrics," Shaun says. "We tried to film it in such a way that the sad theme of the song comes through, but that the performances by the group, in the different scenes, are soulful and uplifting."

Because they all live in Pretoria, they wanted to celebrate this milestone in their career in the city that they all love so much. The story of true love is further enhanced by choosing an old building that was built in time where detail and not quantities mattered.

"In the video, we are all wearing evening dresses (with makeup by NaturallyMiBeauty's Michelle Nolan), to create an enchanting and romantic atmosphere. But when we sing "shout it from the rooftops", we wanted to break away from the melancholy and show that we are free and happy with who we are," the girls explain. "The story is told against the backdrop of an empty and isolated building where secret encounters would normally take place. Our message is that you are free and that true love should not be kept a secret, but should rather be shared with the world."

One Voice, which consists of Kalinka Kilian, Carla Strauss, Karma Coetzer and Janke Bester, is known for their upbeat love songs. Their latest release follows in the footsteps of their first single, Droomplaneet, which can currently be heard on radio stations nationwide. Both tracks feature on their self-titled debut album, which consists of nine tracks, and can be downloaded from various digital platforms.

The group that combines four unique vocals to create a modern harmonious pop sound, was formed in 2018 after the girls met and decided to combine their skills to create something new and exciting in the local market. The band is passionate about music and exudes a captivating energy on stage. "Our name represents the fact that all four of us have something unique in our voices, but when we sing together everything comes together perfectly to create one voice. And we all have one goal with our music - to become famous and release many more successful albums and radio hits."

Since the group was founded, the foursome has performed at various schools, festivals, restaurants and functions, including Eldoraigne High School, LemonJack Theatre, Centurion Theatre, Oppi Stoep, NG Church Rooihuiskraal, Platteland and more.

Touching people's hearts with their music is this talented music group's main goal and they are currently busy recording more video's and writing new songs for their next album.

With SECRET LOVE SONG, One Voice doesn't just confirm that they are a musical force to recon with. They also show that it is possible to pay tribute to an existing hit by transforming it into something fresh and new.





