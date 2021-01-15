One Voice Children's Choir Ring in 2021 With Uplifting Single 'Dream'

One Voice Children's Choir ring in 2021 with the release of their uplifting single, "Dream." Watch the official music video here. "Most of us have recently faced hard times, but we want to continue living with optimism and hope," shares the choir. "We dream of making the world and ourselves better one step at a time. Great things always start with a dream."

One of the choir's vocalists, Kelli, elaborates, "With what is going in our world these days, the 'Dream' music video gives us hope and the thought that we can still dream even though things are hard." On a similar note, fellow vocalist, Lucy, shares, "The dream music video is important to us because it shows that even during these hard times, you can still dream and do the things to help you achieve your dreams."

One Voice Children's Choir is an internationally renowned performing group and nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire the world through music. The choir began in 2002 when the Winter Olympic Games were held in Salt Lake City, UT. From those humble beginnings, the group has grown into a force in the entertainment world, participating in NBC's America's Got Talent Season 9 (quarter-finalists), performing at the White House and touring across the United States and abroad.

With over 3 million subscribers and over 500 million views on YouTube, One Voice Children's Choir has become a household name on a mission to spread hope, joy and love through their original arrangements of popular music. "We hope to connect with every part of the world in need of light, to reach out and give them hope," shares choir director and founder, Masa Fukuda. "This is what our choir is all about. We sing to bless. And hopefully we live the message we sing."

Watch the video here: