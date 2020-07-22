Once & Future Band Share 'Problem Addict' Video Via Louder, 'Deleted Scenes' LP Out Now

Once & Future Band have shared their latest video "Problem Addict" off of their recently released LP, Deleted Scenes out now on Castle Face Records. Since its release, Deleted Scenes saw praise from Mojo, Wire, Uncut and Relix. The video was shared exclusively with Louder.



On the song Eli Eckert describes, "It always felt like a love letter to the late Ennio Morricone. It feels magically fitting that this song and video are being released right now, an unplanned tribute to one of the greatest composers of all time."



Christopher Appelgren explained the inception of the video, "The initial idea was to bring the cover of Deleted Scenes to life via 8-bit video game style animation but once this project got started, it grew to incorporate more elements from the song.



I imagined that the tower-like structures featured on the Once & Future Band album covers are travelers, sent on a journey across galaxies by some mysterious being to seed new towers on different worlds. The video illustrates that journey and the birth of new towers on one such world, in juxtaposition with literal and figurative representations from the lyrics to the song, Problem Addict. These characters from the song are citizens of the endless cityscape shown in the video and album cover. New towers germinate deep underground, burst forth and push up to the sky, disrupting uniformity. Having accomplished it's objective, the visiting towers return to space to continue their journey.



In addition to developing the concept collaboratively, the band and I also came up with additional elements to communicate a classic video game vibe - some humorous, others more serious, but all created with sincerity. "



Oakland's Once & Future Band - "Deleted Scenes"



"The space-age songsmiths of Once & Future Band have been ting-tinging away on the truly heavy anvil of hominid perspective and emotion again to bring you this singing scape of songs.

Annealing for over a year now, until it was cool enough to hold in your ears, nested in the pinnae, the time has finally come.

Dew drops pop and hiss as they settle on the gliding guitarmonies.



Once & Future Band have outdone themselves this time around, in my opinion. If songs could stop heated exchanges by mere presence, these are the ones, and more needed than ever.

As I tuned in to each new transmission, each step closer to this perfect platter, I had to stop and do nothing else, and merely absorb how wonderful this album is. Each tune exists in the company it was born to live with. There are haunting chorale escorts here...long trains of room warmth...the belting of the machine heart...lofty guitar and bass melange...and just beautifully laid to magnetic tape with a sure hand by the throbbing brains that are Once & Future Band.



For fans of Roy Wood, Idle Race, ELO, Roxy Music, Head Hunters, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, The Lord Bowie, The Band, and the soundtrack from every movie that ever pierced your cold, cold heart"

