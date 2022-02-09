Omar Apollo Announces Debut Album 'Ivory'

Omar Apollo officially announces his highly anticipated debut album IVORY, due April 8th via Warner Records. The announcement arrives alongside the imminent release of his new single and its accompanying STILLZ-directed visual, "Invincible" featuring Daniel Caesar. Pre-save the new album here.

The cinematic video shows the artists performing the track amidst intimate scenes that portray the struggle of distance and absence in love through a masked couple designed by Costa Rican Visual Artist Andrés Gudiño.

In support of the forthcoming project, Omar will also head out on his 29-date Desvelado tour this spring seeing multiple new and rescheduled stops along the route, including two performances at Coachella and shows in Eugene, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, and Orlando.

The Desvelado tour features support from Deb Never and begins on April 5th in Portland and wraps up in London on June 16th. The tour will be an exciting return to the stage for the artist whom GQ called "one of the most electric live performers of his generation." Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 21st at 10 a.m. local time here.

"Invincible" closely follows Omar's collaborative track with Kali Uchis "Bad Life," which arrived with a video directed by Alfred Marroquín and Omar himself, and the single "Go Away," both released last year.

Listen to and watch "Invincible" featuring Daniel Caesar above, see full album details and tour routing below, and stay tuned for more from Omar coming soon.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

4/5 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom*

4/6 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom*

4/7 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox*

4/9 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre*

4/10 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre*

4/12 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades*

4/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre*

4/15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

4/20 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst*

4/22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine*

4/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

5/1 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf*

5/3 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden*

5/5 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*

5/7 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

5/8 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic*

5/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*

5/11 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

5/12 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

5/14 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

5/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

5/19 - Austin, TX @ Emo's*

5/20 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

5/21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

5/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*

5/24 - New Orleans, LA @ Republic*

5/26 - Miami, FL @ Space Park*

5/27 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues*

5/31 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB

6/14 - Madrid, ES @ BUT

6/15 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

6/16 - London, UK @ KOKO