Old Dominion To Release New Song 'I Should Have Married You'

The album will be out on April 21 via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Reigning ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, today announced that their brand-new song, "I Should Have Married You," will be out on April 21 via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville.

The track was written and produced by Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi alongside award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally. Pre-save the highly anticipated song HERE.

"There must be a lot of people out there that either need to hear this or need to say it," said frontman Matthew Ramsey. "If you dance hard enough and sing loud enough, maybe the regret will go away! So crank up 'I Should Have Married You' this Friday - and thank you for hounding us about this one since we teased it a few months ago!"

The relatable song takes listeners through the age-old story of the one who got away and the regret that still weighs heavy long after the relationship has ended.

This announcement comes off the heels of the group's recent ACM nomination for Group of the Year, making this the eighth consecutive year Old Dominion has been nominated in the category. They have taken home the title the last five years.

Old Dominion has been crisscrossing the country on their No Bad Vibes Tour since January, playing their high-energy show in sold-out arenas to thousands of excited fans. After a stop in the desert for a performance at Stagecoach Festival later this month, the band will pick up the tour in Savannah, GA, at the Enmarket Arena on May 5.

Tour Dates

5/4 - Savannah, GA / Enmarket Arena

5/5 - Jacksonville, FL / Daily's Place Amphitheater

5/6 - Estero, FL / Hertz Arena

5/27 - Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/28 - Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6/30 - Lake Tahoe, NV / Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

7/1 - Lake Tahoe, NV / Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

7/26 - Reading, PA / Santander Arena

7/27 - Albany, NY / MVP Arena

7/28 - Bangor, ME / Cross Insurance Center

About Old Dominion

Old Dominion emerged as one of Nashville's most successful post-modern country bands, fusing clever lyrics with an infectious sound. Their lyrical wit and hook heavy songwriting is a winning proposition. Since breaking onto the scene, the band has achieved eight No. 1 singles at country radio, over one billion on-demand streams, multiple Platinum and Gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. Old Dominion are currently the 5X reigning CMA and ACM "Group of the Year."

They are currently nominated for their 8th consecutive ACM "Group of the Year" honor. The band also earned nominations for "Album of the Year" at the 2022 CMA Awards and for "Favorite Country Duo or Group" at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville



