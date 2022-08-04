Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Okay Kaya Announces New Album 'SAP'

Okay Kaya Announces New Album 'SAP'

The album is due November 4th on Jagjaguwar.

Aug. 4, 2022  

Okay Kaya announces her world-building new album, SAP, with a trippy, collaborative video, made by Kaya Wilkins and renowned visual artist Austin Lee, for its extraordinary lead single "Spinal Tap." SAP, which was entirely written, performed, engineered, and produced by Wilkins, is a dynamic new body of work, adding to her celebrated 2020 and 2021 releases. The album is due November 4th on Jagjaguwar.

SAP is a concept album about consciousness in which Okay Kaya focuses her trademark combination of abstraction and wit on what happens to her mind unaccompanied, on her tendency to feel less like a human and more like the sticky secretion of a tree.

This is most evident in the "Spinal Tap" video, made in collaboration with Austin Lee. A laborious process that took months to complete and involved virtual reality rendering inspired by Kaya's drawings, one of which is the single art.

The video manifests a world of sticky-membraned creatures reminiscent of the characters in old Gumby cartoons, but wet and glistening. "My writing process often begins with images in lieu of words. What if you're tree-juice? How far along the stem do you have to ride before you get away from your parents and realize you're the tear of this person and the blood of this person?" Kaya says.

"I see a vision in my mind's eye and take it from there. Austin has such a profound visual sensibility. Together, we translated many of my drawings. They became a wonderful invitation into his world. We developed this mascot, SAP, an alternate version of self."

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

11/12 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London at Colour Factory

11/20 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris at Trianon w/ Tirzah

12/8 - Paris, FR @ Musée d'Orsay (Kaya Wilkins performance)



