October Project Teams Again With Ukrainian Artist Kseniya Simonova for New Music Video 'This Is For You'

The video, breaking new ground, is set to premiere in October.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

"This Is For You," the newest single from internationally renowned October Project, breaks new ground with Kseniya Simonova, winner of Ukraine's Got Talent, in a video to premiere in their namesake month.

Following their Telly Award-winning collaboration, "Angels in the Garden," which is also in contention for a 2024 Grammy for Best Music Video, October Project features a pioneering new approach from Kseniya Simonova on their new music video, "This Is For You," the next in a series of singles from the band's upcoming full-length, The Ghost of Childhood. The audio single hits streaming services on Friday, October 13th; the music video will premiere on YouTube in a Live Zoom event with the band on Sunday, October 15th from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM EST.

Working for the first time with her color paintings instead of the sand art for which she is famous, Simonova conjures a beautiful visual narrative for a song full of longing and love, calling to mind the novels of Milan Kundera. Says lyricist Julie Flanders, "We so enjoyed our work with Kseniya on "Angels in the Garden," we decided to collaborate again."

"We love her color paintings," adds composer/producer Emil Adler, "and, although she is known for her sand paintings, we asked if she might like to try animating something from that part of her work."

Lead vocalist Marina Belica explains, "She set about the process of 'digitally deconstructing to reconstruct' each painting in order to create animation for the song. It's a new approach for Kseniya as an artist, and a beautiful one for the song!"

Admirers of Kseniya's work, October Project sought her out last year after the invasion of Ukraine to collaborate on a music video, with a mind to raise awareness and support for Ukrainian families experiencing wartime hardships. The band will continue the fundraiser established for that first collaboration, Angels For Ukraine, in tandem with this new release to support the International Rescue Committee's 'Crisis in Ukraine' Emergency Fund to help families, mothers, and children displaced as a result of the conflict.

With a mission to harmonize the world through music, October Project members Emil Adler, Julie Flanders, and Marina Belica are honored to team again with Kseniya Simonova to bring a message of the enduring power of love to the world.

"As collaborators and as parents, we hope our music brings solace but also want to help provide tangible aid for the needs of displaced families," says Belica.

Adds Flanders, "As artists, we're committed to sharing love and beauty through music and fostering care in the world."

To support the IRC's work with Ukrainian families through 'Angels For Ukraine', please visit: https://rb.gy/zowxrc



