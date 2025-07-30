 tracking pixel
October Drift Reveals 'The Farewell Tour' Winter 2025 Dates

October Drift first broke the news of the closure of the band to fans in a statement last week.

October Drift will play their final shows this winter with three final headline dates, drawing the curtain on 10 years as a band. October Drift first broke the news of the closure of the band to fans in a statement last week.

They have now added: “It felt important to us to finish this chapter joyously - a massive celebration of everything we’ve been privileged enough to do over the last 10 years. A huge farewell party basically. The community that has organically built around our band has been nothing short of amazing - these shows will be the send off it deserves.”

October Drift are performing several summer festivals ahead of their farewell tour this winter. Songs from their albums Forever Whatever, I Don’t Belong Anywhere, Blame The Young, and more will be featured.

OCTOBER DRIFT TOUR DATES

THE FAREWELL TOUR

25/11 – Bristol, Thekla

30/11 – Manchester, Gorilla

02/12 – London, The Garage

SUMMER SHOWS

01/08 – Belladrum, Tartan Heart Festival, Inverness

02/08 – Y Not Festival, Ripley

03/08 – Multitude Festival, Milton Keynes

14/08 – The Portland Arms, Cambridge (rescheduled headline date)

15/08 – Rock N Roll Circus, Norwich

22/08 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

05/09 – Zero For Three Festival, Maastricht, Netherlands 


