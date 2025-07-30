October Drift Reveals 'The Farewell Tour' Winter 2025 Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



October Drift will play their final shows this winter with three final headline dates, drawing the curtain on 10 years as a band. October Drift first broke the news of the closure of the band to fans in a statement last week.

They have now added: “It felt important to us to finish this chapter joyously - a massive celebration of everything we’ve been privileged enough to do over the last 10 years. A huge farewell party basically. The community that has organically built around our band has been nothing short of amazing - these shows will be the send off it deserves.”

October Drift are performing several summer festivals ahead of their farewell tour this winter. Songs from their albums Forever Whatever, I Don’t Belong Anywhere, Blame The Young, and more will be featured.

OCTOBER DRIFT TOUR DATES

THE FAREWELL TOUR

25/11 – Bristol, Thekla

30/11 – Manchester, Gorilla

02/12 – London, The Garage

SUMMER SHOWS

01/08 – Belladrum, Tartan Heart Festival, Inverness

02/08 – Y Not Festival, Ripley

03/08 – Multitude Festival, Milton Keynes

14/08 – The Portland Arms, Cambridge (rescheduled headline date)

15/08 – Rock N Roll Circus, Norwich

22/08 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

05/09 – Zero For Three Festival, Maastricht, Netherlands