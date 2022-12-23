Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oakstop Alliance Presents 'Royalty Summit' Album

Oakstop Alliance Presents 'Royalty Summit' Album

Royalty Summit is a 12-track album curated by Oakstop Alliance and Homeboy Sandman.

Dec. 23, 2022  

Oakland-based nonprofit Oakstop Alliance is proud to announce their new compilation album Royalty Summit is due out December 23rd. Royalty Summit is a 12-track album curated by Oakstop Alliance and Homeboy Sandman to showcase Oakland's most exciting homegrown Hip-Hop talent.

Pre-order/Pre-save Royalty Summit: https://soulspazm.ffm.to/royaltysummit

Oakland, California is an undeniable breeding ground for culture and talent. The city has spawned musical greats such as Kehlani, Raphael Saadiq, Kamaiyah, Fantastic Negrito and many others. Local artists have long expressed the desire to cultivate the musical scene to provide the creative resources readily available in cities like New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

The Oakland Resident initiative was created by Oakstop Alliance to provide increased visibility to Oakland musicians, producers, and engineers by facilitating stress-free collaborations with progressive artists from around the world...in Oakland.

Royalty Summit is the debut release from the Oakland Resident music initiative. Homeboy Sandman was planning the west coast run for his There In Spirit Tour when longtime friend and Oakstop Alliance Executive Director Damon Johnson pitched him with the concept. The 12-track album was recorded over 3 days in Oakland as a residency collaboration between Homeboy Sandman, and over 20 Oakland musical artists and professionals.

The groundbreaking compilation album Royalty Summit is due for release on December 23rd, 2022. For more info on Oakstop Alliance visit their website: https://oakstopalliance.com.

Listen to the new single here:



YouTube Partners with 8th All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) Photo
YouTube Partners with 8th All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)
Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023, global entertainment service YouTube, has entered into a partnership with AFRIMA, to help provide artist-focused educational sessions and live streaming support for the awards.
Rhian! Releases 2022s Holiday Anthem Be My Baby This Christmas Photo
Rhian! Releases 2022's Holiday Anthem 'Be My Baby This Christmas'
Produced by Rhian! in collaboration with Massimo Braghieri and recorded at Intonoise Studio in London, ‘Be My Baby This Christmas’ is 2022’s freshest holiday anthem, equipped with sleigh bells and shakers and boasting catchy and memorable lyrics that will get you straight into the Christmas spirit.
Sakis Gouzonis Releases New Album Wonderful Dream Photo
Sakis Gouzonis Releases New Album 'Wonderful Dream'
Wonderful Dream consists of ten tracks written and recorded by Sakis Gouzonis at the foot of Mount Olympus. Tracks include: A Sunny Day, What I Want To Be, It Will Come True, I Still Remember You, You Bring Me Joy, There Is A Way, Strength From The Source, This Is The Night, It Feels So Good, Hope And Glory.
††† (Crosses) Release Cover of George Michaels One More Try Photo
††† (Crosses) Release Cover of George Michael's 'One More Try'
In 2020, they instituted a holiday ritual by sharing a surprise cover of “The Beginning of the End” by Cause & Effect on Christmas Eve. They continued this tradition in 2021 with a cover of “Goodbye Horses” by Q Lazzarus. For 2022, they have unveiled “One More Try.” The song famously graced George Michael’s classic 1987 debut album, Faith.

From This Author - Michael Major


Review Roundup: Brendan Fraser Stars In THE WHALE Film AdaptationReview Roundup: Brendan Fraser Stars In THE WHALE Film Adaptation
December 22, 2022

THE WHALE has been stunning audiences since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. Check out what critics thought of The Whale now!
UNQUIET MUSIC LTD To Release Second Single 'I Do Remember the Feeling'UNQUIET MUSIC LTD To Release Second Single 'I Do Remember the Feeling'
December 22, 2022

Unquiet Music Ltd’s 2020 debut album, “In the Name of… (A Prayer for our Times)”, was an arresting mix of contemporary classical structures, urgent solo and choral voices, and electric art-rock sonority. An abstracted electronic Mass, it merged Messaien-ic detail and depth with needle-like mechanistic precision and a hallucinatory atmosphere.
Sharon Watkins Releases 'The One That Got Away'Sharon Watkins Releases 'The One That Got Away'
December 22, 2022

Building on this, Sharon Watkins’ last single won the international song contest 'Song of the Summer', run by California-based company “Artist Republik”, triumphing as an underdog against more than 10,000 entries. Collaborating with producer Sam Miller (The Hoosiers, One Direction), ‘The One That Got Away’ is an intimate acoustic ballad.
VIDEO: Lizzo Opens the Doors of Her New Home to CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVIDEO: Lizzo Opens the Doors of Her New Home to CBS SUNDAY MORNING
December 22, 2022

A decade after being forced to sleep in her car, superstar singer Lizzo has bought her first home and has opened the doors for CBS SUNDAY MORNING. In her first network TV interview in the home, Lizzo tells Tracy Smith owning a home is a milestone for her. Watch a video preview of the new special now!
VIDEO: Netflix Shares THAT '90s SHOW TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Shares THAT '90s SHOW Trailer
December 22, 2022

Netflix released the official trailer for That '90s Show. Additionally, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will appear as special guests on the show. Jay (Mace Coronel) is also the son of Kelso and Jackie. Watch the new video trailer now!
share