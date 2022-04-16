OTTTO and Bastardane to Co-Headline US West Coast Tour

OTTTO and Bastardane have announced a co-headlining West Coast U.S. tour, with the bands kicking off the California trek with late May performances at BottleRock 2022. The tour, which culminates with Sirius XM Liquid Metal's Jose Mangin hosting the bands for a special performance at Affliction Clothing headquarters in Seal Beach, marks Bastardane and OTTTO's first joint outing since their December date as part of the four-night Metallica 40th Anniversary takeover.

"Looking forward to it! Gonna have a blast rockin' the coastline of California," says bass player Tye Trujillo, who will be on the road pre and post tour with Suicidal Tendencies. "Oh, we are then ready to KICK SOME ASS!" adds Bastardane drummer Castor Hetfield, whose tour headlining dates precede and follow the co-headlining run with OTTTO.

OTTTO/Bastardane tour dates:

May 27 Napa Valley, CA BottleRock 2022 (Bastardane)

May 28 Napa Valley, CA BottleRock 2022 (OTTTO)

May 31 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

June 4 Camarillo, CA Brite Room

June 6 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

June 7 Venice, CA The Venice West

June 8 San Diego, CA Music Box

June 10 Seal Beach, CA Affliction Clothing HQ

OTTTO is Bryan Noah Ferretti (vocals/guitar), Tye Trujillo (bass) and Triko Chavez (drums). The trio is currently working on a new album, having released their self-titled album in 2020.

Bastardane is Jake Benn (vocals/bass), Ethan Sirotzki (guitar) and Castor Hetfield (drums). The band released their debut album, Is This Rage?, last month.