ONErpm Recording Artists The National Parks Launch The Campfire Tour 30 Shows

ONErpm recording artists The National Parks' original 2020 schedule was chocked full of nationwide club dates and festival performances, including the inaugural year of their own festival Superbloom at Zion National Park. As the pandemic began to take hold, it became evident that would not happen as planned.

To create a solution that enabled the band to travel safely, perform for fans and earn a living, the band and team came up with the concept to host open field and socially-distanced limited attendance semi-acoustic shows that became known as the Campfire Tour.

The initial test run consisted of 12 dates across Utah that all sold out in a day. "We knew we had something and we slowly expanded to additional states such as Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, etc. which have all sold out. We're now at 30 shows across the above states and Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee. We also have shows sold out in Washington and Oregon, but rescheduled them due to new limits put in place by State authorities.

30 Shows, 100% Sold Out!

We follow all local and state health ordinances and rules and the band and our fans safety is our top priority. Our fans are amazing and will test themselves before attending. If any come back positive, we gladly provide a refund to thank them for their personal responsibility.

We've found that countless fans have thanked the band immensely for bringing them live music to lift their souls during this challenging time.

We partner with local fans who share photographs of their property to ensure that it is large enough to host a gathering of up to 50 people safely. Often times our shows are held in semi-rural areas where folks have an acre or more of space.

We bring our PA system, some light stage decoration, our trademark neon cactus and our instruments and voices.

"Like many bands, we had a full schedule of tours and shows and festivals that were cancelled due to the pandemic. We were planning an album release and we couldn't imagine dropping a new record without getting to tour it in some way. As soon as some states starting opening up to groups of 50 people we decided to get creative and that's when we had the idea to do intimate, limited ticket, socially distant concerts in backyards across the country. So far we've done about 30 sold out shows and each one has been so great. Being able to experience a night of music and stories around a campfire with small groups of our fans makes it feel, even for one night, like the world isn't falling apart. We've missed those moments of human connection and it's felt so good to have that back on the campfire tour." - Brady Parks

"We are currently running a single campaign for "I Can Feel It." The band's ingenuity in creating a safe place to connect with their fans has been a huge driver of word of mouth and has gotten a lot of attention from major radio outlets like X96 in Salt Lake City and Lightning 100 in Nashville, who are leading the charge at radio." -Julia McLeod, Director of Marketing ONErpm

