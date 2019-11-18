OLD DOMINION: BAND BEHIND THE CURTAIN Exclusive Short Film Available Now on Apple Music

Fresh off their win for 'Vocal Group of the Year' at the 2019 CMA Awards, country band Old Dominion takes fans "behind the curtain" of their songwriting and recording process in a new exclusive short film available exclusively on Apple Music today.

Said Matthew Ramsey, songwriter and lead singer of Old Dominion, "With songwriting we made the decision to write what we thought was cool and what we were enjoying instead of chasing something." "Once you find a great song, it'll find its home," added Trevor Rosen, songwriter and instrumentalist for the group, discussing how the band approaches its songwriting-whether they're writing for other artists or for their own band to record. "But first and foremost, you just gotta try to write a great song."

In 'Old Dominion: Band Behind The Curtain', the band recalls the stories behind some of the biggest hits they've written for other artists-including "Say You Do" by Dierks Bentley, "Save It for a Rainy Day" by Kenny Chesney, and "Make You Miss Me" by Sam Hunt. Then, hunkered down in Nashville's Blackbird Studio A with superstar producer Shane McAnally, they rehearse their own versions of the three songs.

Watch a trailer here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories