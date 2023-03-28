Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ODESZA Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Mar. 28, 2023  

ODESZA have just announced the much-anticipated follow-up to 2022's The Last Goodbye Tour.

The second leg, produced by Live Nation, will follow headlining performances at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Electric Forest, taking the GRAMMY-nominated duo to stops in San Diego, Columbus, Indianapolis, New Orleans, and more, featuring support from Bob Moses, Bonobo (DJ set), Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, and QRTR & Olan on select dates (outlined below).

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale via Laylo beginning Wednesday, March 29 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, with all presales ending Thursday, March 30 at 10 PM local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, March 31 at 10 AM local time at odesza.com.

ODESZA and the nonprofit REVERB are continuing their partnership to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band will be supporting REVERB's climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry. Fans will have the ability to join the effort by visiting ODESZA's Action Village at every show.

ODESZA's live performances have become a modern legendary wonder, mixing stunning visuals, expert musicianship, pyrotechnics and an immersive environment to transform whatever venue they are at into an otherworldly experience. Last year's tour sold over 450k tickets throughout its amphitheater run with numerous sold-out, multi-night runs including in their hometown of Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, LA's Kia Forum, and New York's Forest Hills Stadium and more (making them the first electronic artists to attempt such a tour).

The recent tour also earned high praise with a Pollstar cover feature proclaiming that "ODESZA makes history," while Billboard added "ODESZA is meant to be seen, and heard, live," and the Seattle Times called them "a ticket selling, dance music force that raised the live performance bar for electronic artists."

ODESZA also recently attended the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in support of their nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album for 'The Last Goodbye' (released via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune) and released their new single "To Be Yours (feat. Claud)" which Billboard said "perfectly tows the line between each of the artists' respective worlds, employing the crystal clear production work of the sought-after dance pair as well as the confessional songwriting of the fast-rising bedroom pop singer into one gloriously fun single."

FULL ODESZA 2023 TOUR DATES

June 14 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell + #

June 30 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre @ = # ~

Aug 30 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center * ^ #

Sept 1 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater * ^ #

Sept 2 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake * ^ #

Sept 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center * ^ #

Sept 8 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 9 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 12 - Bristol, VA - Jiffy Lube Live * ^ #

Sept 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion * ^ #

Sept 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center @ ^ #

Sept 20 - Palms Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena * ^ #

Sept 29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre * ^ #

Sept 30 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl * ^ # ~

Oct 4 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center * ^ #

Oct 6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^ #

Oct 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center * ^ #

Oct 13 - Kansas City, MO - T Mobile Center % ^ #

Oct 19 - Mexico City, MX - Sports Palace * ^ #

* Bob Moses

@ Bonobo (DJ set)

% Big Boi

^ TOKiMONSTA

= Drama

+ Neil Frances

# QRTR & Olan

~ Not a Live Nation Date

ODESZA 2023 FESTIVAL PERFORMANCES

June 10 - Governors Ball - New York, NY

June 17 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

June 22 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI

Aug 3-6 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

August 11-13 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA



