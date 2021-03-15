Nu Garcon Releases New Single 'Do What You Love'

0800-MOSHI-MOSHI and DMY present the debut 'Only One You' EP by Nu Garcon. Band members Tony Onuchukwu and Bruno Burton met in school in Canterbury and have circled each other since, admiring each other's work even as life circumstances took them to Prague and London respectively.



Now finally reunited as Nu Garcon they have produced a slinky, bright but not over-polished set of tracks that routinely pivots between the nostalgia-as-hypnagogic pop production of someone like Oneohtrix Point Never, the lo-fi crackle and hiss of DIY cult character R Stevie Moore and Madlib's honed-in beat making. Never, though, does it allow its deftly delivered melodic hooks to sink back into the haze; Nu Garcon are an experimental pop act with the emphasis on pop.



"There's a kind of naivety to our approach - and in the songs themselves" says Tony. "A lack of polish or gloss, a simplicity, a refusal of 'cool-ness'. But it's mixed in with a sort of maturity. Both of us have been round the block as musicians. We are older than we were... and I think this has an impact on the music."



Lead track, 'Do What You Love', was recorded in Tony's bedroom studio in Canterbury as he was setting in motion the process to leave his career in medicine for good and as such signifies the start of Nu Garcon. Taking its inspiration from Nicky Sparkles and Sunless 97 it's true to its 80s pop influences in both sound and spirit.



Nu Garcon is a relatively new project but it arrives sounding already fully realised. It's a story of a personal collaboration years in the making, a dovetailing of two people's desire to change their direction in life, and the timing to allow them to do just that.

Listen here: