Now After Nothing To Release Debut EP 'Artificial Ambivalence'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Now After Nothing have detailed their debut EP Artificial Ambivalence, out September 13 on the band's own label Living On Neptune(s). The EP will be available on all digital platforms and vinyl. The Atlanta darkwave act, helmed by Matt Spatial has started to make waves locally after releasing a series of singles showcasing the band's goth and post-punk influences. Artificial Ambivalence was written and performed by Spatial along with drummer Michael Allen and also features additional guitar work by Mark Gemini Thwaite, who has played with Peter Murphy, The Mission, and Gary Numan.

Matt Spatial talks about the EP: "With this collection of songs you get a good understanding of our influences of post-punk, shoegaze, and darkwave. Lyrically, the songs of the EP remain true to the general theme of toxicity and how each one of us can really struggle sometimes with the negative influences and realities around us. It goes far beyond just tumultuous interpersonal relationships - it's also our toxic relationships to social media, commercial news media, politics, misogyny, racism, anti-human rights movements, misuse and abuse of religion, etc. ad nauseam."

Spatial also explains the title: "It all just takes its toll and it's from this feeling where the title, 'Artificial Ambivalence' comes from. To me the title personifies a reaction to the general malaise, exhaustion, and helplessness of how so many of us are feeling these days or how some can turn a blind eye to these negative forces because it doesn't impact them directly. The world feels like it's in a state of artificial ambivalence. When you add the play on the phrase artificial intelligence, it just further demonstrates, in my mind, how many people feel like they are on auto-pilot in some respects."

Now After Nothing plan to tour supporting this EP and their first show is a hometown gig on September 14 at Center Stage with Glass Spells and DJ Goth Dad (Dusty Gannon from Vision Video.) The band also proudly supports Atlanta's Lifeline Animal Project- a non-profit org that runs the animal shelters for the two main Atlanta counties with a no-kill mission statement. They will be selling a 'Meow After Nothing' cat design T-shirt to be sold at shows and online and a portion of proceeds will be donated to the organization.

Artificial Ambivalence Tracklist:

1. Sick Fix

2. Criminal Feature

3. Holly

4. Fixation Fantasy

5. Dare

6. Entangled

Atlanta-based darkwave act Now After Nothing blends classic influences and modern electronic soundscapes to the present-day crowd. Frontman and multi-instrumentalist Matt Spatial draws from a deep well of alternative music subgenres citing influences Bauhaus, The Cure, My Bloody Valentine, and Sonic Youth. Spatial intricately weaves social, political, and personal narratives within the instrumentals to add depth and darkness that resonates with lost and misunderstood souls. The band has been getting noticed in Atlanta with their energetic live shows, having shared the stage with Curse Mackey (My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, Pigface) and darkwave rising stars Astari Nite.

Photo Credit: Lindsay Ann Snyder

Comments