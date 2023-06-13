Nothing More Announce 'Spirits 2023' Fall Headlining Tour

After pulverizing stages across North America on the first leg of their headlining “SPIRITS 2023” tour earlier this spring, including sold-out shows in NYC, Philadelphia, Sacramento and Toronto, 3x Grammy-nominated rockers NOTHING MORE will continue to bring their potent live experience to audiences throughout 2023.

Following their return from headlining shows and festival appearances across Europe, NOTHING MORE will join fellow Top 10 rock acts Godsmack and Staind on their North American co-headlining trek from July 18 to August 31.

Next, they’ll launch the second U.S. leg of their “SPIRITS 2023” headlining tour this fall with support from DEAD POET SOCIETY, HYRO THE HERO (rap-rocker and Better Noise Music labelmate), and POST PROFIT.

Starting July 23 in Albany, NY at The Fillmore Charlotte, the produced by Live Nation tour will stretch across the South before making its final stop at The Fillmore Charlotte in Charlotte, NC on September 25. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10:00 A.M. local time here. See below for a list of all upcoming shows.

On their new album SPIRITS, NOTHING MORE combine unapologetically massive anthems, catchy hooks, and progressive music with introspective, philosophical lyrics and thought-provoking emotionalism.

The album documents the tumultuous time the world experienced over the past two years, capturing the desperation and isolation of lockdown, the spiral of substance abuse, the pain of broken relationships, and survival in self-reliance.

These concepts were further explored with the development of their very own meta-personality test, SPIRITS TEST, designed by frontman Jonny Hawkins—similar to tests such as Myers-Briggs, Big 5 and the Zodiac—which results in finding out one’s “Spirit Type,” one of seven personality characters based on the test’s results. The “Spirit Types” and their origin story are further detailed in the band’s first-ever graphic novel “SPIRITS VOL.1” out now via Z2 Comics.

NOTHING MORE recently shared a new version of SPIRITS heartfelt single “Best Times” featuring Lacey Sturm (Flyleaf).

To coincide with the tour announcement, NOTHING MORE will drop a limited-edition reverse artwork translucent smoke variant vinyl version of SPIRITS along with a new “Fuse” SPIRIT TYPE t-shirt. These will be offered individually or bundled together with the “SPIRITS VOL.1” graphic novel, in addition to a limited number of hand-signed bundles being offered. See all the new merch options available here.

NOTHING MORE TOUR DATES:

6/17 - Dessel, BE – Graspop Festival

6/19 - London, UK – O2 Islington Academy

6/21 - Wetzikon/Unter-wetzikon, CH – Heavy Load Festival Wetzikon 2023

6/24 - Hockenheim, DE – Download Festival

6/25 - Bologna, IT – KNOTFEST Italy 2023

7/18 - St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

7/20 - Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

7/21 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^

7/23 - Albany, NY- Empire Live &

7/25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

7/26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ^

7/28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

7/29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^

7/30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

8/1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues &

8/2 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^

8/3 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

8/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

8/6 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

8/9 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

8/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center ^

8/13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

8/24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

8/26 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ^

8/27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

8/31 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

9/8 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *

9/9 - Little Rock, AR – The Hall *

9/11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

9/12 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom *

9/14 - Dallas, TX – The Factory *

9/15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *

9/16 - San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre *

9/18 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall *

9/19 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall *

9/20 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine *

9/22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution *

9/23 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

9/25 - Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore *

^ with Godsmack & Staind

* “SPIRITS 2023” headlining tour with Dead Poet Society, Hyro The Hero & Post Profit

& Support TBA