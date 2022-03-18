Normani Releases New Single 'Fair'

Multi-platinum selling, chart topping recording artist Normani returns today with the highly anticipated new single, "Fair".

On the HARV-produced track, bass pulsates like a heartbeat between soft keys as her voice echoes with raw feeling. Volleying between high register harmonies and an emotionally charged refrain, she gets confessional on the chorus, "Is it fair that you moved on, 'cause I swear that I haven't." "Fair" was co-written by Normani, Abby Keen, Bernard "HARV" Harvey and Felisha King Harvey.

Speaking about the new song, Normani reveals, "This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don't know much about me but that's only because it's what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back."

To celebrate the release of "Fair" Normani performed the track live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

"Fair" serves as the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed "Wild Side" feat. Cardi B which dominated the charts following its release, hitting the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hip-Hop/R&B Radio Chart. To date, "Wild Side" has amassed an impressive 325+ million streams globally.

'Wild Side' featuring Cardi B left the world captivated upon release with its jaw-dropping Tanu Muino-directed official music video, choreographed by the renowned Sean Bankhead, who also choreographed Normani's "Motivation" video. An iconic visual ode to the late 90s-early 2000s, the video has received more than 100 million views to date, and showcases Normani's signature, sleek dance moves, her versatility with fashion, reminding all that she remains at the top of her game.

"Wild Side" follows Normani's showstopping single "Motivation," and her top 40 #1 smash hit collaboration "Love Lies" with Khalid, which helped win her iHeart Radio Music Award's "Titanium Award." Her single "Waves" featuring 6lack earned Normani her first win as a solo artist at the MTV VMAs for "Best R&B Video." She's also garnered numerous nominations throughout the years from award shows such as Billboard Music Awards, Soul Train Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, People's Choice Awards and more. To date, Normani has racked up more than 5 billion global streams across her catalog.

Normani continues to make her mark in the industry. She joined Ariana Grande on her Sweetner World Tour, performed at festivals such as Lollapalooza, and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Billboard Music Awards with 6lack and Khalid respectively. She's graced multiple magazine covers including Rolling Stone, Billboard, FADER, Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, Wonderland, Women's Health Magazine, Allure and more.

