Noah Cyrus 'Live From Freehand, LA' Out Today

Following her latest release and music video for 'All Three,' Best New Artist GRAMMY nominee, Noah Cyrus has shared a very special and intimate handful of live performances, titled Noah Cyrus - Live From Freehand, LA. Shot recently in Downtown Los Angeles, Noah performed 5 of her self-penned songs from her recent critically acclaimed 'The End Of Everything' EP, and serves as the perfect reminder as to why the 20-year-old Nashville-born artist was nominated as Best New Artist in the first place. Watch the live session HERE.

Earlier this month, Noah Cyrus released her latest track ' All Three ,' as well as the official music video. Watch HERE

In other news, 'July' has been certified RIAA DOUBLE PLATINUM in North America. The timeless hit continues grow, amassing an impressive 750 MILLION combined streams to date, also reaching TRIPLE PLATINUM in Australia, Canada and Ireland. 'July' is from her critically acclaimed 2020 EP release The End Of Everything. Listen HERE

Last month, 20-year-old Noah Cyrus joined a very prestigious group of artists as one of the Best New Artist nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. The ceremony will air on CBS on Sunday, January 31.

NOAH CYRUS - LIVE FROM FREEHAND, LA

1. I Got So High That I Saw Jesus [WATCH]

2. Liar [WATCH]

3. Lonely [WATCH]

4. July [WATCH]

5. The End Of Everything [WATCH]

'The End Of Everything' EP is out everywhere now.

Ghost

I Got So High That I Saw Jesus

Liar

Lonely

Young & Sad

July

Wonder Years (feat. Ant Clemons)

The End of Everything