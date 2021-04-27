NoMBe Releases New Single and Video 'Boys Don't Cry'

Singer, songwriter, and producer NoMBe has released his new single and music video for "Boys Don't Cry," the latest track off his highly anticipated sophomore album, CHROMATOPIA, out May 7th via TH3RD BRAIN Records. Anchored by an other-worldly background of dreamy ethereal synths, layered vocals, and an intoxicating beat, "Boys Don't Cry" lyrically challenges the stereotypical connotation that men should withhold their emotions. PRESS HERE to listen/stream and PRESS HERE to watch the lighthearted and witty snapshot of NoMBe in his current home base of Hawaii. CHROMATOPIA is available for pre-save HERE.

"'Boys Don't Cry' is about not showing weakness. How our traditional ideas of masculinity expect toughness and always knowing what to do. Literally, the lyrics of the song are about the engines of my spaceship going out and me trying to keep a cool head during this crisis," shares NoMBe. "On a very personal level, the song is about my inability to fix my relationship and not wanting to appear weak. When writing the lyrics, I also imagined a character that wants to appear strong in front of someone who caused them pain. Sort of 'walking with your head held high' when you see them with someone new in public," he adds. "On the production, I took a lot of reference from Daft Punk, 80's modular music, but even Electric Guest and Queen."

Offering a sense of catharsis for those who take life too seriously, the music video for "Boys Don't Cry" provides subtle nods to CHROMATOPIA, a conceptual album that explores how colors imprint different aspects of our lives and lyrically details the internal dialogue of a relationship. The 14-track, self-produced record features previously released indie-pop bop "Heels" about understanding the pain you caused someone you care for, groovy single "Prototype" touches on admitting your flaws while working on becoming a better version of yourself, breezy dance track "Paint California" which Vulture states "serves up a much-needed dose of vitamin C" is about offering someone the world, while vulnerable single "Weirdo" encourages you to accept your uniqueness which Rolling Stone Australia featured as a Song You Need To Know, calling it "an affecting, dreamy love song" and stated it's "a testament to NoMBe's propensity for crafting perfect pop music."

Known for having a modern take on alternative music that is entirely his own, Noah McBeth - under the moniker NoMBe - initially garnered buzz in 2015 with his viral single, "California Girls," paving the way for his 2018 critically acclaimed debut album They Might've Even Loved Me which racked up nearly 174 million Spotify streams and garnered praise from the likes of NPR, Billboard, Clash, WWD, Flaunt Magazine, and Ones To Watch. The vibrant concept album is a tribute to the women in NoMBe's life that have shaped and impacted who he is today. They Might've Even Loved Me features single "Can't Catch Me" (ft. New Mystics) which was personally chosen by Pharrell Williams as the official theme song to his HBO documentary series OUTPOST, as well as "Drama" (ft. Big Data) which was featured in EA Sports' FIFA World Cup 2019 soundtrack.

A native of Heidelberg, Germany, NoMBe was born into a creative, multicultural family surrounded by art in a multitude of ways. Raised mostly by his grandmother as well as his godmother, R&B legend Chaka Khan, NoMBe was encouraged to pursue music early on and studied classical piano while growing up. Along with his formal training, he began experimenting with songwriting and production, sampling hip hop and electronic music, which led to his move to New York where he focused on contemporary production while playing in the subways at night. Over the last decade, NoMBe uprooted his life traveling around the country as he continued to broaden his musical knowledge and career before relocating to Hawaii.

NoMBe has garnered over 300 million global streams, performed at Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival, SXSW, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, and Electric Forest, and received media praise from the likes of Elton John, Pharrell, Time Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Interview Magazine, Complex, Earmilk, and more, making him an artist to watch in 2021.

Watch here: