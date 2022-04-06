Nine Inch Nails Will Headline Boston Calling Festival Night One

Boston Calling, the acclaimed three-day festival making its triumphant return to Allston, MA this Memorial Day Weekend, May 27 - 29, 2022, announced today the addition of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees and GRAMMY Award winners Nine Inch Nails as a headliner of the 2022 festival. Making their return to the road for the first time in four years, Nine Inch Nails will close out the first night of the festival on Friday, May 27th.

As previously announced, the festival will be headlined on Saturday, May 28th and Sunday, May 29th by alternative rockers, The Strokes, and rock & roll icons, Metallica, respectively. These three powerful rock bands will lead a lineup of over 50 performers, including the largest collection of regional talent ever to take the stage at Boston Calling, and an incredibly diverse mix of globally recognized music stars, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Glass Animals, Run The Jewels, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more.

Boston Calling recently announced the new, Tivoli Audio Orange Stage dedicated to local and regional music artists. Twelve of the 20 acts with local ties that are performing at the festival throughout the weekend will perform on the new stage. The Tivoli Audio Orange Stage joins the festival's established Green Stage, Red Stage and Delta Air Lines Blue Stage.

Among the celebrated acts from the region performing on the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage are Boston born and Burlington, VT based folk artist, Ali McGuirk; Brockton, MA's electrifying rap collective, Van Buren Records; Boston Music Awards 2020 R&B Artist of the Year and Boston based Miranda Rae; and Boston's own Aaron and the Lord, the talented indie rock duo with deep local music ties. The entire festival lineup can be found below, listed by day.

2022 Boston Calling Lineup

The current day-by-day lineup for Boston Calling 2022 is as follows. Performance times are forthcoming.

Friday, May 27, 2022

Nine Inch Nails

Rüfüs Du Sol

HAIM

Avril Lavigne

Cheap Trick

Oliver Tree

The Struts

Paris Jackson

The Backseat Lovers

Grandson

Paris Texas

Mob Rich

Pom Pom Squad

Born Without Bones

Avenue

Miranda Rae

The Chelsea Curve

Saturday, May 28, 2022

The Strokes

Run The Jewels

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Black Pumas

EARTHGANG

Orville Peck

KennyHoopla

Sudan Archives

Celisse

Hinds

Frances Forever

Charlotte Sands

Julie Rhodes

Van Buren Records

Ali McGuirk

Coral Moons

Dutch Tulips

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Metallica

Weezer

Glass Animals

Modest Mouse

Goose

Ripe

Japanese Breakfast

Cults

Peach Tree Rascals

Horsegirl

Djo

Cam Meekins

Oompa

Cliff Notez

Crooked Coast

Aaron and the Lord

Paper Tigers