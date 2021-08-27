Nina Nesbitt Shares Acoustic Version of 'Summer Fling'

After a phenomenal 530 million streams for her critically acclaimed album, 'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change,' Nina Nesbitt extended her growing global reputation with her current single 'Summer Fling'. It prompted excitement for the next exciting stage in Nina's career, as it shot to #1 on TikTok UK's Hot 50, and was added to 40 global New Music Friday playlists.



Now as summer nears its end, Nina gives the song another moment in the sun by releasing a new acoustic version, alongside a video which captures a performance of the song. Watch HERE.



The acoustic version of 'Summer Fling' drops the big sonics of the original - the shimmering '80s synths and creative alt-pop flourishes - to strip the song down to its core elements. Now setting Nina's beautifully nostalgic vocals to simple acoustic guitar, it places the song firmly in singer-songwriter territory. It's just as effective as the original, but in an entirely new way. The previously rich production hinted at the hope of a summer romance to come, while this acoustic version feels like a melancholy reflection that it's now just a bittersweet memory.



The acoustic version is accompanied by a video, which finds Nina and guitarist Chris Leonard performing the song on the beach at St. Mary's Bay, on the Kent coast in the U.K.



Nina says, "I'm so excited to share this new acoustic version of 'Summer Fling'. It was inspired by going camping in the woods with your friends and sitting around a fire in the early hours of the morning, listening to music. We tried to capture this feeling in the recording and I think it's a great chill out / winding down version of the song. We also filmed a visual for it on my favorite beach."



After debuting in 2014 with the acoustic-leaning album 'Peroxide,' Nina found herself at a crossroads in 2017. The dilemma was simple: focus on her own career as an artist, or continuing writing songs for other artists? ('Is It Really Me You're Missing' was, at one point, destined for Rihanna). The success of the self-produced 'The Moments I'm Missing' gave her the confidence to keep those songs for herself, which she capitalised upon with 'The Best You Had'. The campaign for 'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change' was a huge success and rich reward for a project Nina crafted with full creative control and that was written primarily in her bedroom. It was later expanded into a deluxe edition, '...& The Flowers Will Fall'.



The campaign also opened up countless collaborations, from dance acts Deacon ('Long Run'), NOTD ('Cry Dancing') and R3HAB ('Family Values'), to singer-songwriters Sasha Sloan and Charlotte Lawrence('Psychopath') and global stars Jonas Blue ('Desperate') and Sigala ('Somebody'). A particular highlight was teaming up with Ranji and WHITENO1SE. The duo had remixed 'The Moments I'm Missing' and dropped it at Ultra Music Festival, the reaction being so big that Nina subsequently joined them at a show inMexico City in front of 20,000 people. Nina started 2021 by performing as a special guest at Liam Payne's livestream event 'LP Show Act 4'. In addition to her own set, she also joined him for the duet 'For You'.



Building on the hard-won success of 'The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change', 'Summer Fling'is the first taste of more new music to come.