Nina Nesbitt Releases Deluxe Edition 'Mountain Music (The Summit)'

From exceeding a billion streams to being championed by Taylor Swift and playing shows with everyone from Coldplay to Stevie Nicks, Nina Nesbitt's career has taken her from highlight to highlight - with her most recent being the release of 'Mountain Music' last year. PASTE Magazine hailed the album as "Cinematic" and "Americana-inflected," adding "her inherent gentleness and earnestness make this an album that will speak to many" while saying "her empathy connects the songs on Mountain Music, weaving a silvery gossamer web that is just as dainty yet strong as her magnificent voice." Currently on a UK arena tour with Snow Patrol, Nina now releases the deluxe edition 'Mountain Music (The Summit)' via her independent label Apple Tree Records.

The new deluxe edition features four new tracks including the previously released "Enough," "The Mountain & The Man," "Good Years," and new fan favorite "Crooked Teeth" - a song which reminds you to lean into your relationships despite their flaws and through all of life's challenges. Each track is accompanied by a new live session video at Middle Farm Studios as part of the Mountain Music Sessions.

Speaking about the new deluxe edition of 'Mountain Music,' Nina reveals, "I'm so excited to be releasing 'Mountain Music (The Summit)' edition today. It includes 4 brand new songs that I wrote shortly after delivering the album. These songs explore different topics from the initial album drop and are some of my favorites yet. 'Enough' explores self-esteem, The Mountain & The Man and Crooked Teeth are lyrical love songs interwoven with nature and nostalgia, and Good Years is a big building track about changing your perspective on a failed relationship with someone. It feels like the perfect next stop on our journey and I can't wait to share these songs with everyone."

'Mountain Music' is a record in which authenticity flows through every moment. Its impetus was a moment of crisis: Nina had become overwhelmed by the need to be always active on social media and realized it was a huge distraction from her songwriting. So instead, she paused and went back to basics. What emerged was a set of songs which were informed by the Americana and folk music that she has always loved. Their narratives also became more personal than ever. She reflected on everything that has happened in her life: growing up in a small Scottish village, breaking into music while living in the bustle of London, and now looking back at all of her life experiences from her new home in the countryside.

The album's organic, resonant feel also comes from a recording process which placed a sharper focus on the importance of live performances. Accompanied by a band of musicians, Nina and Peter Miles produced sessions at Middle Farm Studios in South Devon in the UK, with Peter completing the record with mixing and mastering.

Earlier this year, Nina Nesbitt shared a special release for fans as she shares her take on the beloved Scottish folk ballad, "Caledonia," which she performed as part of BBC Scotland's Burns Night. Last month, Nina also attended the Americana Music Awards UK, where she was nominated for Album of the Year for 'Mountain Music' and Song of the Year for 'Pages'. She also joined Americana Music Week for the in-depth conversation event 'A Journey To Americana'.

Speaking about the album, Nina Nesbitt shares, "'Mountain Music' feels like the most authentic and honest piece of work I've created so far. I was inspired by a lot of the American folk music I grew up listening to, and revisiting it made me fall back in love with writing music again. I knew I wanted to take inspiration but to also write my own story. This album celebrates that small town girl, puts an arm around the big city twenty-something and looks back at the view with me now from the calm and the quiet. 'Mountain Music' held my hand through some of my hardest moments and I hope it can hold yours too."

Having recently completed a dream tour as special guest to Stevie Nicks last year, followed by her own UK headline tour, Nina is on the road again, currently in the midst of a UK arena tour with Snow Patrol.

UK TOUR DATES WITH SNOW PATROL:

02/21 - Ovo Hydro - Glasgow

02/22 - Co-Op Live Arena - Manchester

02/25 - 3Arena - Dublin

02/27 - SSE Arena - Belfast

02/28 - SSE Arena - Belfast

