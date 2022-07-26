Nikki Lane Confirms Headline Tour Dates

Nashville vocalist and songwriter Nikki Lane confirms fall and winter headlining tour dates around her forthcoming album, Denim & Diamonds, out September 23 via New West Records-see full routing below and pre-order the album here. Tickets for Lane's headline tour will be available beginning Friday, July 29-more info here.

Lane has shared two offerings from Denim & Diamonds-"Black Widow" and "First High," praised by Rolling Stone as "an amped-up ode to chasing that reckless feeling of youthful excitement...propelled by a muscular backbeat and driving bass."

Denim & Diamonds was born out of a moment of careful consideration in Lane's career-when several years of touring behind her last album came to an end and the early days of the pandemic forced everyone inside, Lane knew it was time to find inspiration somewhere new.

Lane enlisted Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme to help her bring Denim & Diamonds to life, with whom she assembled a studio band of big-budget talent consisting of his Queens of the Stone Age collaborators Alain Johannes on guitar, Dean Fertita on organ and Michael Shuman on bass, as well as drummers Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys and Carla Azar of Autolux.

With Homme's help, Lane transformed the seeds of ideas she had for years into an album that nods to her wide-ranging influences, from the psychedelia of The 13th Floor Elevators to traditional country stalwarts like Loretta Lynn. Denim & Diamonds was a chance for Lane to take stock of her first decade as a songwriter as she traces her origin story from her religious youth in South Carolina to Nashville Rebel.

Raised as a Baptist in Greenville, South Carolina, Lane discovered music as an outlet for creative expression at an early age, dropping out of school at 17 to move to Los Angeles, then New York, and then Nashville to launch her songwriting career. She has released three albums-her 2011 debut Walk of Shame, 2014's All or Nothin' and Highway Queen from 2017. Aside from steadily releasing new music of her own and touring the world, she was featured on "Breaking Up Slowly" on Lana Del Rey's 2021 album Chemtrails Over the Country Club and contributed to Spiritualized's Everything Was Beautiful.

Nikki Lane Tour Dates

August 3 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

August 19 - Charlotte, NC - QC Jam Session Festival

September 2 - Weston, CO - Caveman Music Festival

September 11 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns*

September 24 - Lincoln, NE - Lincoln Calling Festival

September 25 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

September 27 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall

September 28 - Memphis, TN - 1884 Lounge

September 29 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

September 30 - La Cygne, KS - - Firewater Festival

October 2 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex

October 3 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

October 4 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

October 5 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Center for the Arts

October 6 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

October 8 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Revival Music Festival

October 9 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

October 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theater†

October 19 - Baton Rouge, LA - - Manship Theatre

October 20 - Houston, TX - - Last Concert Café

October 21 - Austin, TX - The White Horse

October 22 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater‡

October 23 - Dallas, TX - - Studio at The Factory

October 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - - Beer City Music Hall

October 27 - Lubbock, TX - - The Blue Light Live

October 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center†

October 29 - Mesa, AZ - - Mesa Amphitheatre†

November 5 - Spicewood, TX - Lucktoberfest

November 29 - Asheville, NC - The Gray Eagle

November 30 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

December 1 - Washington, D.C. - - - The Black Cat

December 2 - New York, NY - - Bowery Ballroom

December 3 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

December 4 - Boston, MA - - Brighton Music Hall

December 6 - Toronto, ON - - Horseshoe Tavern

December 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

December 9 - Cleveland, OH - - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

December 10 - Columbus, OH - - A&R Music Bar

December 11 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival

December 12 - Detroit, MI - El Club

December 14 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

December 15 - Madison, WI - - High Noon Saloon

December 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

December 17 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

December 18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

New date

* with Spiritualized

† with Midland

‡ with Turnpike Troubadours