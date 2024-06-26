Nikka Costa Unveils Fall Tour Dates Ahead of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LA-based soul and funk singer Nikka Costa will embark on her first tour in over six years, heading out on a West Coast string of September dates. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 6.28 @ 10 PST here. Alongside the live announcement, she announces the release of her new single “Dance 'N Forget” and music video on Friday 6.28. The song is taken from her highly anticipated album Dirty Disco, which was recorded with and produced by Justin Stanley (Prince, Jamie Lidell, Beck, etc.) and will be released on August 16th.



She adds that "“Dance ‘N Forget” is about that feeling you get when you’re just DONE and wanna hang with your friends and forget everything. It’s lights out, shoes off, people you love, music loud, no worries, all fun, zero %$#ucks! “Amnesia, give me a dose of it so I can care less. Something to turn off my mind.” Known for her powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence, and diverse musical influences, Nikka Costa returns from a six-year musical career break with future-forward disco-inspired sounds.



Each performance offers a glimpse into Nikka Costa’s immense talent and charismatic stage presence with previous support shows for Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Coldplay, Pink, etc. She’s excited to announce new live dates to celebrate Dirty Disco in September. (see tour dates below).



Earlier, she released “It’s Just Love” “a song about being able to love who you want and everyone else should just mind their own damn business. Period.” as well as the title track "Dirty Disco" and “Keep It High”.



Along with the talents of versatile musicians such as Brandon Coleman (Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Donald Glover, Flying Lotus), Greg Phillinganes (Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder) and Kaveh Rastegar (John Legend, Beck), Nikka Costa brings you in her Dirty Disco immersive world.

Nikka Costa live dates:

Fri 9.20 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Sat 9.21 - Bishop, CA @ Millpond Music Festival

Sun 9.22 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

Wed 9.25 - Tacoma, WA @ Elk’s Temple

Thu 9.26 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Sun 9.29 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

Mon 9.30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Comments