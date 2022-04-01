Nigerian-British Artist Shaé Universe Releases Debut EP,

Nigerian-British artist Shaé Universe today shares her debut EP Unorthodox. Laid over 7 tracks, the unique R&Drill-fusion project is the first of its kind, blending 808 slides and spartan drum patterns with Shaé's silky vocals and emotive lyricism. The project melds much-loved previous releases '111', 'You Lose' and the mighty 'Royalty' ft. Kojey Radical with new delights including 'Shineee' ft. Tay Iwar and the inimitable 'Sit Back' featuring rapper-of-the-moment ENNY.



Speaking on Unorthodox, Shaé said, "This EP is so far from everything I imagined my first ever debut EP to be, but in a wonderfully refreshing way. I'm so excited to see what it does in the world!"



The enchanting 'You Lose' opens the project, which sees Shaé switch between emotive melodies and sharp flows as she wields her pen on the trials of toxic relationships. The exhilarating 'Pushin' blends delicate riffs and soaring synth patterns. Produced by Sons of Sonix, silky slow-burner 'Sit Back' featuring ENNY was released earlier this month, setting media alight with its sensuality and feminine energy.



The empowering 'Royalty' sees Shaé unite with old friend and frequent collaborator Kojey Radical, in a blend of Kojey's hard-hitting wordplay and Shaé's honeyed vocals. Icy new single 'Wicked Ways' finds Shaé flexing her versatility as she moves between shelling bars and sung verses. Shaé teams up with Nigerian singer-songwriter Tay Iwar in the seductive 'Shineee' before closing the project with the ethereal '111', the single making a nod to Shaé's deep-rooted spirituality.



Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, Shaé Universe has made waves in the UK, West Africa and beyond, making music that engages, enchants and inspires. Her mother a gospel singer and her father a pastor, Shaé weaves her spirituality, faith and sensuality through her work. Shaé is an artist who can both sing and rap, has been co-signed by the likes of Kojey Radical, Ms Banks and Etta Bond, and has remained entirely independent - navigating the industry on her own terms. With fans at the likes of British Vogue, NME, Highsnobiety, Complex, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, NOTION, DUMMY, TRENCH, GRM, Mixtape Madness, 2022 is set to be Shae's biggest year yet.



Unorthodox Tracklist

1. You Lose

2. Pushin'

3. Sit Back ft. ENNY

4. Royalty ft. Kojey Radical

5. Wicked Ways

6. Shineee ft. Tay Iwar

7. 111

Photo Credits: Karis Beaumont

