Nigerian-American Recording Artist Jssan Tells Fellow Chicagoans To Rise Above In Cinematic Hit “City Of Mine”

Presenting fans with an upbeat, multicultural sound, Chicago-based recording artist Jssan is back to uplift his listeners with a liberating new hit "City of Mine". Presented by TRIPTYCH VISUALS & Directed by Lawrence Mahone, the "City of Mine" video pairs with a non-excusatory tale of a city that harps on its people, offering wide appeal as he speaks from the perspective of someone who has been a witness to the many trials and tribulations of the windy city.

Pulling from both Afro and Caribbean influences, the Nigerian-American artist presents unique, danceable melodies while staying true to his Hip Hop roots. As is widely known, the city is considered 'windy' not for its weather, but for its politics and the sentiment still holds true today.

Glamorous on the outside but often destructive on the inside, Chicago is a bittersweet taste with a lot to offer as well as a lot standing in the way. Raised in the city of Chicago, he is inspired by the countless talents that were present in his upbringing; inspirations include, but are not limited to, Hip-Hop, Pop, and R&B. From these inspirations, he has conjured a distinctive sound and fanbase that we know and love today.

"I'm from a city where you gotta keep yo eyes and yo ears open / Balloons in the sky mommas heartbroken, She told you not to hang with em you let em in, Gotta love yourself kick back and take five" ~ City of Mine

Experimenting with techniques such as scatting and belting to develop his gritty, enticing aesthetic, Jssan's music pulls from multiple subgenres. His debut single, "Okay", launched his career, captivating over a quarter of a million listeners from across the globe. After extensive artist development and studio experimentation, Jssan released his sophomore single, "NoNo ''. The song earned considerable notoriety, including a featured interview and special acknowledgement on "Vocalo Radio: Bekoe's Top Five Poised to Break Through Tracks" for November 2021.

His music has received high praises from Elevator Magazine, H-Wing, and Notion. Over a million plays were gathered across all streaming services, including over 500,000 views on YouTube and over 150,000 streams on Spotify alone. Preparing to continue the momentum, "City of Mine '' does not disappoint.

Watch the official music video here.