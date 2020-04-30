Nick D'Virgilio to Release New Solo Album INVISIBLE

Nick D'Virgilio is set to releas a new solo album Invisible featuring members of Dream Theater, King Crimson, Supertramp, Cheap Trick, The Flower Kings & others!

Special guests Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater) / Paul Gilbert (Mr Big, Racer X) / Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel) / Carl Verheyen (Supertramp) / Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) / Jonas Reingold (The Flower Kings / Steve Hackett) / Jem Godfrey (Frost*) and more

Invisible is the second solo album by California born but Indiana based drummer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Nick D'Virgilio and comes almost two decades after his debut solo offering. D'Virgilio describes his new record as: "a collection of songs that make up the story of a man who is unhappy with where his life has ended up. He finally decides to take the scary step of leaving everything behind so he can go and find the meaning of his life," before continuing: "Throughout my career I have been in many different places. Over time the word 'invisible' kept coming to mind and it got me thinking of people that truly had the hardest jobs in the world, or no job at all. The outliers. The ones we all take for granted. The ones we will never know but if they were not there then our lives would not be the nearly the same. Over time I amassed lyric and song ideas with the idea of writing a concept record on the subject."

Keen to establish that: "This is not your typical drummer record," D'Virgilio describes Invisible as "a rock record with various musical flavours thrown in because the songs were formed with the story in mind. A classical prelude that uses various themes from the whole piece sets the stage. From there comes a mellow ballad outlining the story and then it is onto the adventures of the central character. The main thing making this record did for me was to reaffirm my strong belief that we are all here for something. We all have a purpose."

With the recording process split between the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London (including full string and brass sections) and the world class Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Invisible boasts star turns from luminaries such as guitarists Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) and Carl Verheyen (Supertramp), bassists Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel) and Jonas Reingold (The Flower Kings, Steve Hackett), plus keyboard players Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater) and Jem Godfrey (Frost*).

Nick D'Virgilio's Invisible will be released on June 26, 2020.





