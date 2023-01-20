New Found Glory Release New Acoustic Album 'Make The Most Of It'

Pop punk legends New Found Glory have released their new acoustic album, Make The Most Of It, via Revelation Records. Entering their 26th year as a band, this album features seven brand new tracks written in the wake of guitarist Chad Gilbert's rare cancer diagnosis.

Previous singles "Dream Born Again" and "Get Me Home" - alongside seven live acoustic versions of fan favorites marks the bands 11th full length album release. Mixed by Mark Trombino (blink-182, Jimmy Eat World), Make The Most Of It is a rumination on what it means to grieve, to live, to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment.

In December 2021, fresh off the celebratory Pop Punk's Still Not Dead Tour in support of their 10th album, Forever + Ever x Infinity, Gilbert was found unresponsive in bed at home, rushed to a local hospital, and diagnosed with an 8-inch cancerous tumor, a rare pheochromocytoma. Hospital stays, surgery, and a long road to recovery followed - but, in typical New Found Glory fashion, so did the songs.

"I didn't want this to be the 'cancer record' originally," Gilbert admits. "But when we went on tour and people started hearing the story and connecting to it, I gave up on trying to control the narrative. Not all bands are dealt these cards, but we were. Let's take these songs and help the disease get awareness and raise money for a cause that's working on education and research for my rare cancer."

A percentage of proceeds from Make The Most Of It will go to The Pheo Para Alliance, the longest standing internationally recognized leader in advocacy for, and awareness of, pheochromocytoma. New Found Glory have also released a limited-edition charity shirt to benefit The Pheo Para Alliance, available now here.

New Found Glory recently released Walk Through Fire, an intimate video where the band discusses Chad's journey with pheochromocytoma alongside reactions and reflections from the band as a whole, from initial diagnosis to the beginning seeds of Make The Most Of It to present day. Walk Through Fire is available to watch now.

"Even though the songs are sadder, they're still hopeful," Gilbert says. "You hear so much online about mental health and fear and anxiety. I feel proud that we can release an album with joy and honesty in a way that will hopefully make people less fearful of life. A lot of times we punish ourselves for things that might never happen. I'm going through something that did happen, but doing it with hope and joy and a greater appreciation."

New Found Glory are hitting the road this month with special guest Leanna Firestone. Tickets and VIP upgrades are on sale now at www.newfoundglory.com/tour

Listen to the new single here:

Make The Most Of It Tour Dates

January 28 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

January 29 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

January 31 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

February 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

February 3 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

February 4 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp**

February 5 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

February 7 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

February 8 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

February 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot**

February 11 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

March 10 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theatre**

March 11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

March 12 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre

March 14 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

March 15 - Washington, DC - Sixth and I

March 16 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre

March 17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts

March 18 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

March 20 - Graham, NC - Haw River Ballroom

March 21 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

March 22 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

March 23 - Miami Beach, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell

**Sold Out