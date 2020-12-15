New Entertainment Podcast 'The Backstory' Hosted by Jason Bentley Launches Today

101 Studios and Jason Bentley have launched a new entertainment podcast: The Backstory bringing together unexpected artists, actors, and creators to share ideas and make connections. Listen to episode 1, featuring Kristen Bell (Actor, The Good Place, Frozen 2, Veronica Mars) and Adam Grant (NY Times Best-Selling Author, Podcast Host), HERE. Additional announced guests are Margaret Cho (Actor, Comedian, Over the Moon) and Paul Feig (Director, Writer, Producer, Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters), Terence Blanchard (Musician, Composer, Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansman) and Kemp Powers (Playwright, Screenwriter, Director, Soul, One Night in Miami) as well as Justin Min (Actor, The Umbrella Academy) and Rosalind Chao (Actor, Mulan). More guests to be announced soon.

Supporting the ethos of Soho House; a place to have fun and make an impact,

The Backstory is a platform for Soho House members to connect with fellow creatives, share ideas and collaborate.

Bentley, former host of KCRW's award-winning program Morning Becomes Eclectic and long-time Soho House member, invites listeners to candid conversations between the innovators and creatives who shape our culture. In discussions hosted by Bentley, the guests-thinkers, artists and tastemakers from across the worlds of film, music, politics and beyond-reveal what drives them and what inspires them, through never-before-told stories about their personal histories and the projects that brought them professional acclaim. Bentley has also supervised major motion picture soundtracks for TRON: LEGACY and THE MATRIX trilogy and is working with the music supervision team on the official soundtrack for the forthcoming release of TOP GUN: MAVERICK.

The Backstory is supported by D'USSÉ Cognac. Sullivan Doh, D'USSÉ's global brand ambassador and premier mixologist will create custom cocktails inspired by episodes from the podcast. Listeners can find the recipes included in the episode descriptions or can watch a step-by-step tutorial on D'Ussé's social channels (@DusseCognac).