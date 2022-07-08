Netflix to Release RESIDENT EVIL Soundtrack By Gregory Reveret Featuring New Song by deadmau5 & Skylar Grey

Milan Records today announces the release of RESIDENT EVIL (SOUNDTRACK FROM THE NETFLIX SERIES) with music by composer GREGORY REVERET. Available Friday, July 15, the album features score music written by Reveret for Netflix's Resident Evil, the first live-action series of the global franchise.

A longtime fan of Resident Evil, Reveret crafted an action-adventure-horror score wholly unique to the new series, which unfolds over eight episodes and across two distinct timelines. Recording with a South African orchestra, the multidimensional soundscape incorporates heavy percussion, tribal vocal chants and a sound bed largely produced by vintage laboratory test equipment.

At times sweepingly orchestral and others darkly industrial, Reveret's expansive score straddles the divide between the show's timelines with a genre-defying sound befitting the brand new story. Making its debut today is album lead single "Venus Flytrap (Main Theme)," a synth-heavy number featuring a signature vocal line and punchy drums recorded by The Goo Goo Dolls' Craig Macintyre.

The soundtrack also features "My Heart Has Teeth," a brand-new original song from a long-time fan of the franchise, critically acclaimed electronic musician deadmau5 featuring pop vocalist Skylar Grey. For his soundtrack contribution, deadmau5 drew upon his older JUNO and Jupiter synths forgoing trendy analog synths and sci-fi features, resulting in a grindy, downtempo vibe.

"'Dystopian suburbia' is the kind of vibe I had in mind when making this song. It's been pretty cool because I like that weird, corporate overtone of this entity that owns the village if you would. I just imagine what that would be like while roughly composing the song with of course the vocal accoutrement of Ms. Skylar Grey. She's an amazing talent to work with and she just nailed the lyrics." Look for the song to be available as a single on deadmau5' label mau5trap soon.

Of the soundtrack, composer GREGORY REVERET says, "I wanted to explore and push the boundaries from the earlier sounds of the franchise while delivering a fun, action-packed score that would give fans something they could really enjoy and have fun with. The thematic material needed to be bold, to really serve as a continuous thread between the two timelines in the story. I bought this obscure lab/test-equipment that was originally used in NASA laboratories and is not really supposed to make music, but it sounds really interesting and alive. It gave the music a cool industrial edge and eventually became a main feature of the score. Much of the story is based in my hometown of Cape Town, South Africa, so I also worked with local musicians and recorded a South African orchestra, which is something I'm very proud of."

Year 2036 - 14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

French-born Greg Reveret started his music career as a touring EDM artist. His music has been featured on BBC Radio 1, Rinse FM, KCRW, Solid Steel Radio (Ninja Tune), and has released on labels such as Ministry Of Sound & mau5trap.

In 2018, Reveret teamed up with deadmau5 and wrote the album Where's the Drop? The album featured re-imagined orchestral pieces of deadmau5's catalog, as well as some original compositions from Reveret. This critically acclaimed album was followed-up with two sold-out concerts and a remix album released on mau5trap, which received a Grammy nomination.

Reveret has contributed works on Hollywood blockbusters Furious 7, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Power Rangers, to name a few. In 2021, he began working on his adventure/horror score for the Netflix series Resident Evil. The score featured a mixture of action heavy orchestral music, African percussion and elaborate use of early laboratory equipment from the 1960's.

Listen to the new album here: