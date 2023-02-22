Netflix Partners With NFL For QUARTERBACK Series

Netflix today announced its first partnership with the NFL: Quarterback, a new docu-series that will take a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks.

This year, the series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families. It will premiere in summer 2023.

For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic'd up for every single game of a season. The upcoming show will feature behind-the-scenes access to some of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.

"I'm excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family," said Patrick Mahomes, whose newly formed 2PM Productions will produce the series. "From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage."

"Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs," said Peyton Manning. "Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB."

"We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and could not be more excited for our first project together," said Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive. "NFL Films and Netflix share a passion for dynamic storytelling, and the opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Peyton and Omaha Productions is one we are incredibly enthusiastic about. We are especially grateful to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota for granting us an extraordinary view of what it takes to play quarterback in the NFL."

"We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world, telling stories that you can't see anywhere else," said Brandon Riegg, Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix. "And it doesn't get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can't wait to share their stories with our members around the world."

Netflix's NFL series is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions. Peyton Manning is executive producer for Omaha Productions. Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow are executive producers for NFL Films.

The new series reinforces Netflix's position as a premier storyteller in sports, featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes stories with the most popular athletes, teams, leagues and federations around the globe. Netflix premiered tennis series Break Point in January 2023, and golf series Full Swing on February 15, 2023. Season five of global hit series Formula 1: Drive to Survive premieres on February 24, 2023.

Later in 2023, Netflix will premiere a behind-the-scenes docuseries from the 2022 Tour de France. The company recently announced a new untitled series at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams from the tournament, and Six Nations, an exclusive, inside look at the international rugby tournament.

These projects build on Netflix's overall sports programming success, following previous projects like Bill Russell: Legend; The Redeem Team; Last Chance U; The Last Dance; Neymar: The Perfect Chaos; Untold; and Cheer. In addition to exclusive projects with sports leagues, Netflix in 2023 will also launch an untitled David Beckham series and a new season of docuseries Untold.

