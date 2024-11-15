Nessa Barrett Releases Hotly Anticipated New Album 'AFTERCARE'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alt-pop breakout Nessa Barrett has released her hotly anticipated new album AFTERCARE. In addition to its previously released singles — the Tommy Genesis-assisted “DISCO,” the sultry “DIRTY LITTLE SECRET,” and fan-favorite “PASSENGER PRINCESS” — AFTERCARE flaunts standout tracks like “PORNSTAR,” “GLITTER AND VIOLENCE,” “PINS AND NEEDLES,” and many more. The 15-track collection boasts a darkened, dance-powered sound that Barrett has perfected in her journey to empower and uplift her listeners.

"I want this album to empower women and whomever needs it, to feel confident and comfortable with themselves and sex,” Nessa explains. “Sex is something that has always been taboo and uncomfortable for me, but making this album healed that and I hope it does the same for the listener."

Nessa has teamed up with Nasty Gal to curate a fun, edgy collection that combines rebellious style with wearable pieces. The 21-piece collection reflects Nessa’s unique style, designed to empower her fans and the Nasty Gal community to embrace their own individuality. The collection is available now — shop HERE.

Earlier this week, Nessa launched her exclusive raspberry matcha in partnership with La La Land Kind Cafe, now available on their secret menu. Additionally, Swingers Diner will be offering an exclusive AFTERCARE-inspired “mini menu,” featuring Nessa’s favorite after hour bites, available from November 16 to December 1.

AFTERCARE is only the latest milestone for one of music’s hottest rising stars. In September, Barrett was announced as the new face of Cheap Monday’s relaunched denim line. This summer, she joined Lana Del Rey on stage at Hangout Festival, where the duo performed Barrett’s 2023 single “american jesus,” a highlight from her hell is teenage girl EP.

Last year also saw her release “girl in new york,” the heartfelt “club heaven,” and her pulse-pounding collaboration with Whethan, “sick of myself.” Shortly after, she hit the road for her fully sold-out church club for the lonely tour, which included two main stage performances at Austin City Limits Festival.

After being named as one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21” twice — as well as being featured on Forbes’ “Top Creators: Fashion 50,” Uproxx’s “Next Hitmakers List,” People Magazine’s “Emerging Artist List,” and Ones to Watch’s list of “25 Artists to Watch in 2022” — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate over 2 billion global streams to date. In 2022, she was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European tours in support of her acclaimed debut album young forever.

Photo Credit: Jenna Marsh

