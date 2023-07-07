Nell Mescal Shares New Single 'Punchline'

Tickets for her 12-date tour are on general sale.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

Ireland’s Nell Mescal shares her new single "Punchline" via LAB Records. Her fourth release, "Punchline" comes off the back of a whirlwind month which saw Nell support P!NK at Hyde Park, Florence & The Machine across Ireland as well as performing to stadium sized audiences with Dermott Kennedy.

“I wrote "Punchline" in my bedroom last year about a friendship ending before it needed to and the heartbreak that comes with it” explains Nell. “It’s about trying to ‘win’ the friendship breakup by pretending it doesn’t hurt you that much, but still having that sick feeling you get in your stomach because you miss the other person”.

Slots at the likes of Latitude Festival, All Point East, Kendall Calling and shows with The Last Dinner Party are all to follow, before Nell and her band head back on tour for her newly announced headline run across the UK & Ireland this Autumn. Tickets for her 12-date tour are on general sale.

With only a clutch of releases so far, Nell’s rise has been formidable, drawing on her childhood, relationships, Irish roots and her family as big inspirations for her songwriting. Her releases so far have received a groundswell of support from the likes of The New York Times, NYLON, Cosmopolitan, DIY, The Line Of Best Fit, i-D and many more who have all shone a light on the 20 year old. Nell has aslo been tipped as one to watch this year by The Times, NME, Rolling Stone, Dork Magazine, Gigwise, Hot Press & Irish Times.

2023 LIVE DATES

July
08 Limerick Thomond Park *
13 Edinburgh Edinburgh Castle *
13 Scarborough Scarborough Open Air *
20 Birmingham Hare & Hounds #
22 Latitude Festival
27 Leeds Headrow House #
28 Manchester The Deaf Institute #
30 Kendal Calling Cumbria
 
August
05 Cork INDIE23
13 Boardmasters Festival Newquay
28 All Points East London

September
01 Electric Picnic Stradbally

*NEW HEADLINE DATES*

October
12 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s
14 Live At Leeds In The City
15 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
16 Manchester Deaf Institute
17 Nottingham Bodega
19 Liverpool Leaf
24 Brighton Komedia Studio
25 London Lower Third
26 Bristol Rough Trade

December
11 Belfast Voodoo
13 Dublin Whelan’s
14 Galway Roisin Dubh
15 Cork Cyprus Avenue
 
* - supporting Dermot Kennedy
# - supporting The Last Dinner Party

More about Nell Mescal

Nell Mescal is a 20-year-old singer and songwriter from Maynooth in Kildare, Ireland. She has been singing all her life and has been performing in groups and choirs for as long as she can remember. This young emerging talent began writing music when she was just 13 years old and finally took the decision to make music her career during the pandemic, something that in hindsight, has given her the time and space to focus on her sound and what she wants to articulate in her songs. 

Since leaving school, Nell moved to North London and found herself surrounded by other young creatives and kindred spirits. Many of whom are helping Nell to discover more about what she’s capable of, are collaborating with her and giving her a thirst for knowledge that will allow her to take creative control of her future as a musician.

Her debut single ‘Graduating’ was released in July 2022, produced by Steph Marziano. ‘Homesick’ kickstarted 2023, quickly followed by ‘In My Head’ – which was co-written with Kai Bosch – in March. ‘Punchline’ will be released via LAB this July.



