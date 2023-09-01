Neil Young and Crazy Horse Release Vinyl Edition of 'Odeon Budokan'

This is the first official vinyl release of the previously unissued ODEON BUDOKAN.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 1 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 2 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 3 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Mariah Carey to Release 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition Photo 4 Mariah Carey to Release 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Release Vinyl Edition of 'Odeon Budokan'

There are certain albums in the extensive Neil Young Archives that take on a unique life of their own. Maybe it's their rarity, or a galvanizing reputation that sets them apart. One of the most anticipated releases in this ongoing musical march is the live collection ODEON BUDOKAN, recorded with Crazy Horse, available now on vinyl via Reprise Records, Neil Young's home label for over 50 years. 

Originally recorded in 1976 almost a world apart at two overseas venues: Hammersmith Odeon in London and Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo. The ten-track album includes an electrifying range of songs, from well-known classics to true surprises. Tracks on Side 1 were recorded in London March 31, 1976, and feature Neil Young's solo set on guitar and piano from the first half of the concert. Side 2 tracks were recorded two weeks earlier on March 11, 1976, with Young and Crazy Horse at an early electric apex. 

This is the first official vinyl release of the previously unissued ODEON BUDOKAN. It has only been available on Compact Disc as part of Neil Young's ARCHIVES VOLUME II box set, released in 2020 in the highest-grade audio high fidelity. Young's songs like "Cowgirl in the Sand," "Cortez The Killer," "Lotta Love," "Stringman" and others are heard at their absolute highest peak.

This album was produced by David Briggs shortly after the 1976 tour. It was put on hold because of other albums that were being made and released at the time.

Odeon Budokan is available at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere. Hi-res digital audio is available at Neil Young Archives and most DSPs. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the Xstream Store © at NYA. Once again, Neil Young's lifetime of music is on the move.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Release Vinyl Edition of Odeon Budokan Photo
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Release Vinyl Edition of 'Odeon Budokan'

There are certain albums in the extensive Neil Young Archives that take on a unique life of their own. Maybe it's their rarity, or a galvanizing reputation that sets them apart. One of the most anticipated releases in this ongoing musical march is the live collection ODEON BUDOKAN, recorded with Crazy Horse, available now on vinyl.

2
Mark Tuan Returns with New Single Everyone Else Fades Photo
Mark Tuan Returns with New Single 'Everyone Else Fades'

After accumulating close to 150 million streams on Spotify and YouTube with his debut album the other side, the multi-hyphenate is back with the perfect end of summer love anthem. Everyone Else Fades is filled with infectious melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a stellar production that reflects Tuan's growth as an artist.

3
Mixtress & Pete Cannon Release Blinded by the Lights 23 Photo
Mixtress & Pete Cannon Release 'Blinded by the Lights 23'

As epic in its synth work as it is in jungle breaks, earth-shattering basslines and unruly drops, ‘Blinded By The Lights 23’ holds its own as a stand-alone Mixtress & Pete Cannon original, embracing the hazy atmosphere of Skinner’s emotive sonics and raising them tenfold. Worked in too are warped samples of Mike Skinner’s iconic prose.

4
Billy Currington Releases New Single Anchor Man Photo
Billy Currington Releases New Single 'Anchor Man'

Written by Paul Overstreet and Scotty Emerick, the song is produced by Carson Chamberlain. Currington sings, “ain’t no bad news, only good views, the sky and the water are the only blues,” as his instantly identifiable tenor eases into escapism with a dual-meaning message set to serene guitars.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Shifts Release As Taylor Swift Sets 'Eras Tour' MovieTHE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Shifts Release As Taylor Swift Sets 'Eras Tour' Movie
Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'Babe Rainbow Releases New Single 'Juice Of The Sun'
PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With 'Flesh It Out'PROTEINS OF MAGIC Returns With 'Flesh It Out'
THE PURGE & Blumhouse Experiences Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios HollywoodTHE PURGE & Blumhouse Experiences Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Videos

Video: Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video Video: Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video
Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX