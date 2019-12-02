Neil Young Will Crowdsource an Archival Release

Variety reports that Neil Young will crowdsource several of his albums in an effort to provide a complete archival release.

Young asked fans what album they would like to see released next.

"We have these projects in the can right now," he wrote. "We will be asking subscribers only to vote for their top three choices from this list...Watch for the official NYA announcement and your personal link to vote for what you think we should work on next for the fastest release of your favorite projects."

Here are the projects that are in consideration for release:

Stratford Shakespeare Theater Solo Performance, 1971

"Greendale" Live With Crazy Horse, 2003

"Greendale" Live at Vicar Street Solo, 2003

"Toast," Unreleased Crazy Horse LP, 2001 "Mountaintop," 2019 (A film chronicling the creation of Young's latest album, "Colorado")

"Catalyst," 1990 (rehearsal for Young and Crazy Horse's 1991 tour)

"Alchemy," 2012/2013 (A film documenting Young and Crazy Horse's Alchemy world tour.)

"Early Daze, 1960s" (early recordings with Crazy Horse)

"Harvest Time" With Stray Gators, 1971 (Film footage of "Harvest" sessions) "Mirror Ball," Dublin 1995

"Desert Trip," 2016 (Live footage from Desert Trip festival in Indio, Ca.) "Monsanto Years," 2014

"Trunk Show," 2009 (Jonathan Demme-directed concert film)

"Lincvolt Chronicles 1-5" ("An in-depth look at Young's attempt to turn his 1959 Lincoln Continental into a hybrid electric vehicle," per Rolling Stone).

Tower Theater Philadelphia Solo, 2018

"Polar Vortex," 2019 (live acoustic in Wisconsin and Minnesota)

"Homegrown," 1975 (a legendary unreleased acoustic-based album, shelved in favor of "Tonight's the Night")

"Chrome Dreams," 1977 (unreleased electric album)

"Berlin Trans Band," 1982 (concert film directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg)

"Oceanside Countryside," 1976-1977 (unreleased album containing songs that were released later, including "Comes a Time" and "My My, Hey Hey")

"Boarding House Solo," 1978 (live in San Francisco)

"Island in the Sun," 1982 (unreleased album)

"Trans," 2020 (animated film inspired by "Trans")

"Bottom Live Solo," 1974

"Over the Rainbow Live: Tonight's the Night," 1973 (Another live album from the "Tonight's the Night" tour, this one from the Rainbow in London)

Odeon Budokan, 1976 (concert film from "Zuma" tour)

"Ducks Live in Santa Cruz," 1977 (from Young's club tour with the Ducks)

"Homefires," 1974

CSNY at Fillmore East, 1970

Read the original story on Variety.





