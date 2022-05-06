Neil Young Releases Next Set of Official Bootleg Series

Today, Neil Young delivers three more live recordings from his Official Bootleg Series (OBS): Royce Hall, 1971, a solo acoustic set recorded January 30 on the UCLA campus. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 1971 - also solo acoustic -- is the last US show of Young's 1971 solo tour. Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line), an unannounced surprise set from New York City 1974.

The Official Bootleg Series was launched last fall with the release of Carnegie Hall 1970 (OBS1). Where analog tape exists in Young's archive, these concerts have been mixed properly, providing much higher quality recordings than have previously existed - Royce Hall 1971 and Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971 are from the original analog masters. If no tape exists, the original bootleg has been restored and remastered to bring listeners the best audio experience possible.

The OBS Series is available via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives, and all music retailers everywhere and most DSPs. The vinyl editions will follow on June 3rd. NYA Greedy Hand Store purchases on LP or CD come with a free hi-res digital audio download of the album.

The original bootleg artwork has also been replicated wherever possible, lending each release that treasured collector's vibe and conjuring the era they were first created in. The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 1971 album cover, for example, features the worn and faded ring of an LP.