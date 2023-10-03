Neck Deep Announce 2024 U.S. Headlining Tour

UK-rock band Neck Deep have announced they will be returning to America on a U.S. headlining tour next year with special guests Drain, Bearings and Higher Power.

The tour will be making stops throughout the country, kicking off on January 25, 2024 in Nashville and visiting Orlando, Seattle, Minneapolis, Boston, Brooklyn and more, before wrapping up in Chicago on February 25. The last time Neck Deep toured the U.S. was in the Fall/Winter of 2021.

Tickets go on sale on October 6, 2023 at 10am local time. For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.neckdeepuk.com/tour

Upcoming Neck Deep U.S. Tour Dates

January 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

January 26 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

January 27 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

January 29 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

January 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

February 1 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater

February 3 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

February 5 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

February 6 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

February 8 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

February 9 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

February 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

February 13 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

February 14 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

February 16 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

February 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

February 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

February 20 – Baltimore, MD – Ram's Head Live

February 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

February 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Megacorp Pavilion

February 24 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

February 25 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

The band just announced that their upcoming self-titled album, Neck Deep, is set for release on January 19th, 2024, via Hopeless Records. Featuring their newest single “It Won't Be Like This Forever,” the new album encompasses everything Neck Deep have excelled at across their career, enhanced and dialed to eleven.

From the bouncing bombast of “Dumbstruck, Dumbf**k” and the ripping intensity of “Sort Yourself Out”, to the poetic introspection of “They Don't Mean To (But They Do)”, it's an album that boasts a song for almost any occasion (including, in recent single “Take Me With You”, the impending alien invasion).

Neck Deep is available to pre-order now at https://ffm.to/neckdeep.

In the little over a decade since Neck Deep formed in the Barlow brothers' spare room in Wrexham, Wales, a lot has changed. From the scrappy, naively hopeful beginnings that define the starting of so many teenage bands, the pop-punks have gone on to be one of British Rock music's most successful global exports in recent memory: top 5 records in both the US and UK, global touring, viral hits and over a billion streams just some of the fruits of ten years spent mastering their craft.

But now, as the band stand on the brink of their fifth, self-titled LP, there's an acknowledgement that the more things change, the more – in some ways at least – they stay the same.

“This album is the sound of us knowing ourselves and knowing our ability,” explains frontman and youngest Barlow sibling Ben. “It's unapologetically us. We're professional songwriters now and we've really honed in on what we're good at – but it's also about having fun and enjoying writing these tracks. And there are those little sonic signatures in the mix that even I can't really put my finger on that just make it Neck Deep. It happens when we get in a room together and it clicks - it's us just doing our thing like we always have.”

For this record, the band, completed by Ben's older brother and bassist Seb Barlow, guitarists Matt West and Sam Bowden and drummer Matt Powles, took ‘doing their own thing' – and only their own thing – to the next level. Eschewing a keen list of collaborators and producers eager to work with one of rock's hottest properties and choosing, instead, to write and record in their own warehouse space, mere miles from where they grew up. Old school, just like it used to be.

Photo Credit: Nat Wood