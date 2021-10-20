Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats to Perform for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series

SiriusXM and Pandora announced today that Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform at New Orleans' Tipitina's for their Small Stage Series on Saturday, November 13.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' performance will follow the release of their third studio album, The Future, which is set for release on November 5 via Stax. Following its release in August, the band's knockout single "Survivor" moved quickly into the #1 slot at Triple A and debuted Top 25 on the Alternative Chart. The song is also #2 on the Americana Singles Chart while The Future remains #1 on the Non-Comm Albums Chart for the sixth consecutive week.

In addition, SiriusXM's The Spectrum will introduce the world to Night Sweats Radio with Nathaniel Rateliff, which will debut this Friday, October 22 at 10AM ET on the channel, via satellite and on the SXM App. The six-episode series will premiere new shows at this time every Friday and be made available on the SXM App immediately after. Each one-hour show will feature Rateliff as host, with a member of The Night Sweats, sharing hand-picked music and conversation with guests about their new music.

Watch the lyric video for "Survivor" here: